Samara Weaving had her breakout role as a bride trying to survive her wedding night in the 2019 critically acclaimed comedy-horror film Ready or Not. And now, she's taking on a whole different kind of heroine in the upcoming G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes, in which she'll be playing the fearsome counter-intelligence officer Scarlett. We don't know very much about her character or the movie, which is set to hit theaters on Oct. 23, 2020. But we do know it will be an origin story of the character Snake Eyes, who was played by Nicolas Cage in the eponymous 1998 film and will be played by Henry Golding in this iteration. And we also know that the cast is having a great time behind the scenes.

For example, over the weekend, Weaving posted a casual photo of herself and her co-star, Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó, hanging out together in Tokyo, where Snake Eyes is currently filming.

Corberó will play The Baroness in the spinoff, a villain who works for G.I. Joe's nemesis, Cobra.

Corberó has quite the audience from her Spanish television crime drama La Casa de Papel, which is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. under the title Money Heist. On the series, she plays a bank robber named Tokyo, so she's not new to being the baddie.

In late January, Corberó celebrated being cast as The Baroness on Instagram, posting a photo of the comic book character along with the caption "Hello Japan."

And on Oscars Sunday, Snake Eyes himself, Golding (far right)—who you might recognize from Crazy Rich Asians and The Gentlemen—posted a photo of the whole cast hanging out in a much more casual setting than a Hollywood red carpet.

"Oscars are today! We all couldn't make it, so made up for it with darts and beer," he wrote. "Good luck from us!"

We don't know who they're all playing just yet, but from the left are Takehiro Hira, Kimani Ray Smith (the movie's stunt coordinator), Iko Uwais (Hard Master), Weaving, Peter Mensah, Corberó, Golding, and Haruka Abe in the front.

Golding also recently posted a first look of him in full Snake Eyes garb on Instagram, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

And he admitted it's been quite the physical role. "We have an authenticity to this, which no one will ever have seen in a G.I. Joe franchise ever. And the amount of physical stunts that we do outweigh that of any of the CGI," he told MTV News at the end of January. "I'm not going to lie… I blew out my hip, I tore my quad, my meniscus tore. So we've been put through the wringer to bring a real tenacity to this character and do him justice."

Golding also noted that "everyone knows Snake Eyes as the weapon," but in the upcoming G.I. Joe movie, "you see him at a stage in his life where he's still susceptible and he's still volatile in a sense."

He added: "We want to do justice to the old-time fans, but we want to create a new following as well. We want to have the ability to inspire a 10 year old in 2020 to love this franchise and reinvigorate it."

We'll find out in 10 short months if Golding, Weaving, and the rest of the Snake Eyes cast can do just that!