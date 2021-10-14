Robin Williams' Daughter Just Pleaded With His Fans to Stop Doing This

Zelda Williams has a serious request for fans of her dad. After a video of an actor doing an impression of Robin Williams went viral, people began sending it to his 32-year-old daughter on social media. So many have done so that Zelda took to social media to plead with her followers to stop forwarding her videos like this, especially because of the particular scene that is portrayed.

Robin passed away seven years ago. All of his children have spoken out publicly about his death in the time since, and in Zelda's case, that has included setting some boundaries when it comes to her interactions with his fans on social media. Read on to see what she'd had to say, particular about the viral impression video that she would like to avoid.

An actor's astonishing impression of Robin has been making the rounds.

On Oct. 11, an actor named Jamie Costa posted a video to his YouTube account titled "ROBIN Test Footage Scene." In it, he reimagines a moment Robin experienced on the set of his late '70s sitcom, Mork & Mindy. An actor named Sarah Murphree plays his Mork & Mindy co-star Pam Dawber. Costa portrays Robin getting into character as Mork in his trailer, but the scene soon turns dramatic as Dawber reveals that his friend and fellow comedian John Belushi has died.

Fans think Costa should play the actor in a biopic.

According to IndieWire, Costa previously went viral when he uploaded a video compilation of himself doing impressions of Robin's various characters not long after his death. The video, titled "Never Had a Friend Like Him," is no longer on Costa's YouTube page, but it can still be found online. In reaction to the new video, many commenters on YouTube said that Costa should star in a full-length biopic about the actor.

Zelda thinks it's "weird" that fans keep sending her the impression.

Understandably, while some fans of Robin's might enjoy seeing Costa's video, his daughter did not have the same reaction. "Guys, I'm only saying this because I don't think it'll stop until I acknowledge it… please, stop sending me the 'test footage,'" Zelda wrote on Twitter on Oct. 12, the day after Costa uploaded the video. "I've seen it. Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn't against him, but y'all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird."

Zelda took a social media hiatus after her father's death.

Soon after Robin died, Zelda received abusive and disturbing messages on Twitter and Instagram. In response, she quit using the apps for a while, as reported by CNN. Since then, Zelda has returned to social media, but has made sure to give herself room to properly grieve. On the anniversaries of Robin's death, she steers clear of Twitter. "As I've said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all of your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial—a place, not a person—where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed," she wrote in August 2020.

