See Robert De Niro's Grandson, Who Is Breaking Into Acting

Robert De Niro has given us some of the most iconic roles in film history, from Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver to a young Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II. Being considered one of the greatest cinematic actors of all time, it's no surprise that he may have passed some of his talent and expertise down. Robert's young grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has already had roles in a few films, including a major Hollywood movie from 2018. Read on to find out more about Leandro, who is following in his grandfather's footsteps.

Robert De Niro's grandson recently had a role in a major Hollywood movie.

At 18, Leandro has a few credits under his belt. Recently, he had a role in a major, star-studded movie. In 2018, the young actor appeared as Leo Stone in A Star Is Born, with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Leandro has been in two other movies so far, playing minor unnamed roles in 2005's The Collection and 2018's Cabaret Maxime.

Leandro's mother is also an actor.

Leandro's mother, Drena De Niro, also appeared alongside him in A Star Is Born. Drena is the daughter of Robert De Niro, who adopted her in 1976 while married to her mother, Diahnne Abbott. Abbott and Robert split up in 1988, but the Hollywood legend has remained in Drena's life. Drena was the first of the De Niro family line to follow in her famous father's footsteps, earning her first acting credit as a receptionist in Grace of My Heart, a 1996 film loosely based on the life of singer-songwriter Carole King.

Leandro's father also works in the creative field.

The 18-year-old's venture into a creative industry might not only be because of Drena and Robert, however. Leandro's father is Carlos Mare, a notable New York City-based artist. Mare, who is also known as Mare 139, is a graffiti artist, painter, and sculptor who grew up East Harlem, according to the Hip-Hop Education Center (HHEC). Other than his notable subway graffiti work in the '70s and '80s, Mare is also credited with designing and creating the Black Entertainment Television (BET) award, which is given away every year to prominent people in the entertainment industry.

Leandro and Robert appear to spend plenty of family time together.

While Leandro doesn't appear to have his own social media, Drena shares a lot about her son on her accounts. From her Instagram posts, it appears that Leandro and his grandfather spend plenty of time together. The family recently got together with Robert at the Italian restaurant Bar Pitti in New York City, and also spent Christmas together last year.

