Entertainment

Elton John Says Richard Gere & Sylvester Stallone Got Into a Fight Over Princess Diana

It was at a dinner party after her separation from King Charles.

By Joel Cunningham
January 24, 2023
By Joel Cunningham
January 24, 2023

Fresh off her separation from husband King Charles (Prince Charles), Princess Diana unexpectedly found herself at the center of a fistfight erupting between two of the biggest names in Hollywood. The drama between Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone took place at a dinner party thrown by Elton John, who wrote about the altercation in his 2019 memoir. And it wasn't the first time the two actors had rubbed each other the wrong way. Read on to find out what happened when the stars vied for Diana's attention and how their feud initially got started.

READ THIS NEXT: Michael Jackson Said That Prince Was "Mean and Nasty" to Him.

Stallone and Gere have been at odds for decades.

Sylvester Stallone in 1979
Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The animosity between Gere and Stallone dates back to the beginning of their respective careers, when both were cast in the 1974 nostalgia film The Lords of Flatbush. In a 2006 interview with Ain't It Cool News, Stallone recounted tension with his co-star from the start, describing him as "completely in character and impossible to deal with" as he played a young member of a '50s Brooklyn motorcycle gang. The Rocky star went on to recount that, one day during filming, he had snuck away to the back seat of a car in search of a warm place to eat his lunch when Gere joined him with a half chicken, which dripped on the actor's thigh. This led to an altercation between the two, prompting the studio to let Gere go.

"The director had to make a choice: one of us had to go, one of us had to stay," Stallone said. "Richard was given his walking papers and to this day seriously dislikes me."

They squabbled over Diana 20 years later.

Elton John and Richard Gere in 2005
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Although the two would never work together again, it would hardly be the last they saw of each other, as both rose to become Hollywood leading men in the years that followed. John writes in Me that they came face to face when he, then scoring Disney's The Lion King, invited both to a dinner party for Disney Chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg—one that Princess Diana was also attending. This time, it was Gere's turn to send Stallone packing as he instantly hit it off with the royal, according to John.

"The most peculiar scene developed," the book reads. "Straight away, Richard Gere and Diana seemed very taken with each other. She was separated from Prince Charles by this point, and Richard had just broken up with Cindy Crawford, and they ended up sitting on the floor in front of the fireplace together, locked in rapt conversation."

John goes on to claim that Stallone was visibly displeased with the situation, leading him to speculate that the star had arrived "with the express intention of picking Diana up, only to find his plans for the evening unexpectedly ruined." A short while later, John's partner David Furnish found the two actors gearing up for another fight—this time over Diana's favor. While the group managed to sit down for dinner, Stallone eventually left in a huff when the flirting resumed.

"'I never would have come,' he snapped, as David and I showed him to the door, 'if I'd known Prince [expletive] Charming was gonna be here,'" John writes. "Then he added: 'If I'd wanted her, I would've taken her!'"

For more celebrity trivia sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Another account has the actors fighting over a different woman.

Cindy Crawford in 1996
Brenda Chase / Liaison Agency

While John's 2019 account put a new spin on things, at the time, the stars' feud was said to be about another high-profile woman: Gere's soon-to-be-ex-wife, supermodel Crawford. According to a 1995 Esquire article on the famous breakup, Gere had supposedly snarled, "I hear you're sleeping with my wife" to Stallone, who would call the accusation "the most bizarre thing I've ever experienced," according to Entertainment Weekly. Crawford would later comment in an interview that "Stallone may have said something to provoke Richard."

Stallone denied John's story.

Sylvester Stallone in 2022
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When asked about the Princess Diana story on Instagram, Stallone called John's version of events "[t]otal BS for him to sell books" Us Weekly reported. But Stallone hasn't denied much else about the love lost between him and Gere, He even claimed to Ain't It Cool News that the Pretty Woman star holds him responsible for a certain rodent-related urban legend. "He even thinks I'm the individual responsible for the gerbil rumor," he said in 2006. "Not true… but that's the rumor."

Joel Cunningham
Joel Cunningham is a writer and editor who lives in Brooklyn. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Princess Diana in 1994
    Princess Diana in 1994
    Entertainment

    Gere & Stallone Fought Over Princess Diana

    Elton John makes the claim in his memoir.

  • A young woman in bed with the covers pulled up over her face
    A young woman in bed with the covers pulled up over her face
    Health

    Sleep Patterns Explain Why You Believe in Ghosts

    A new study says how you rest has an effect.

  • Woman Admits to Shaving Her Face Every Day to Get Smoother Skin and Avoid Bacteria
    Woman Admits to Shaving Her Face Every Day to Get Smoother Skin and Avoid Bacteria
    Extra

    Woman Admits to Shaving Her Face Every Day to Get Smoother Skin and Avoid Bacteria

    "This has been the best thing for me."

  • Woman painting the exterior of her house.
    Woman painting the exterior of her house.
    Smarter Living

    The Color Each Zodiac Sign Should Paint Their House

    An astrologer shares her color theory.

  • The Real Reason HBO's "Velma" Is Considered the "Most Hated Show on TV"
    The Real Reason HBO's "Velma" Is Considered the "Most Hated Show on TV"
    Entertainment

    The Real Reason HBO's "Velma" Is Considered the "Most Hated Show on TV"

    "A show that removes the reason that the fans originally fell in love."

  • Fisherman Narrowly Escapes Being Dragged Into River by Furious Crocodile
    Fisherman Narrowly Escapes Being Dragged Into River by Furious Crocodile
    Extra

    Fisherman Narrowly Escapes Being Dragged Into River by Furious Crocodile

    "Honestly I don't know what went through my head."

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group