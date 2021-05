While the official retirement age in the United States is 67—when Social Security kicks in—people are retiring earlier than that in all 50 states, according to a new study from financial site GoBankingRates. The study, which used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and several other reputable sources, determined that it takes at least $1 million to retire comfortably in 49 states, while in Hawaii, a comfortable retirement requires approximately $2 million in the bank. With that in mind, read on to discover if you're on track to enter your golden years around the average retirement age in your state.

1 Alabama

Average age of retirement: 62

2 Alaska

Average age of retirement: 61

3 Arizona

Average age of retirement: 63

4 Arkansas

Average age of retirement: 62

5 California

Average age of retirement: 64

6 Colorado

Average age of retirement: 65

7 Connecticut

Average age of retirement: 65

8 Delaware

Average age of retirement: 63

9 Florida

Average age of retirement: 64

10 Georgia

Average age of retirement: 63

11 Hawaii

Average age of retirement: 66

12 Idaho

Average age of retirement: 64

13 Illinois

Average age of retirement: 64

14 Indiana

Average age of retirement: 63

15 Iowa

Average age of retirement: 65

16 Kansas

Average age of retirement: 65

17 Kentucky

Average age of retirement: 62

18 Louisiana

Average age of retirement: 62

19 Maine

Average age of retirement: 63

20 Maryland

Average age of retirement: 65

21 Massachusetts

Average age of retirement: 66

22 Michigan

Average age of retirement: 62

23 Minnesota

Average age of retirement: 65

24 Mississippi

Average age of retirement: 63

25 Missouri

Average age of retirement: 63

26 Montana

Average age of retirement: 64

27 Nebraska

Average age of retirement: 65

28 Nevada

Average age of retirement: 63

29 New Hampshire

Average age of retirement: 65

30 New Jersey

Average age of retirement: 65

31 New Mexico

Average age of retirement: 62

32 New York

Average age of retirement: 64

33 North Carolina

Average age of retirement: 63

34 North Dakota

Average age of retirement: 65

35 Ohio

Average age of retirement: 63

36 Oklahoma

Average age of retirement: 62

37 Oregon

Average age of retirement:63

38 Pennsylvania

Average age of retirement: 64

39 Rhode Island

Average age of retirement: 65

40 South Carolina

Average age of retirement: 63

41 South Dakota

Average age of retirement: 66

42 Tennessee

Average age of retirement: 64

43 Texas

Average age of retirement: 65

44 Utah

Average age of retirement: 65

45 Vermont

Average age of retirement: 65

46 Virginia

Average age of retirement: 65

47 Washington

Average age of retirement: 64

48 West Virginia

Average age of retirement: 61

49 Wisconsin

Average age of retirement: 64

50 Wyoming

Average age of retirement: 64

