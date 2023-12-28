Smarter Living

Meteor Shower Will Light Up the Sky With "Bright Fireballs" Next Week—How to See It

The impressive Quadrantids will put on a show when they reach their peak.

By Zachary Mack
December 28, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Zachary Mack
December 28, 2023

The night sky is special because it presents a unique opportunity to take in vast amounts of natural beauty from practically anywhere you are. Everything from brightly shining planets to passing comets can put on a show for all of us down here on Earth. But if you want to start 2024 with a memorable sight, you might want to clear your evening calendar over the coming days. That's because a meteor shower will light up the sky next week with "bright fireballs." Read on for more on how you can catch this impressive event.

RELATED: The Next Total Solar Eclipse Will Be the Last Until 2044, NASA Says.

The Quadrantid meteor shower will kick off the new year with a dazzling show.

Meteors streaking through the sky during a meteor shower
m-gucci/iStock

You won't have to wait long into the new year for a major celestial sight. The Quadrantids meteor shower is now underway and will be putting on a show in the night sky over the next few weeks, according to NASA.

Similar to other meteor showers, the Quadtrantids are created by Earth passing through a cosmic debris field. But unlike many other major annual showers born from the dusty remnants of comet tails, these result from a passing asteroid known as 2003 EH1, which orbits the sun once roughly every five and a half years. The small object was only recently discovered in 2003 and measures only about two miles in diameter, per NASA.

Like the Ursids, Gemonids, and Perseids, the Quadrantids also derive their name from their radiant point, which in this case is a constellation known as "Quadrans Muralis." However, unlike the other major showers, this event's namesake is no longer recognized as a celestial body after an update of recognized modern constellations in 1922 did away with the designation. Because of this, the Quadrantids are sometimes also known as the Bootids, thanks to the Bootes constellation that took its place.

RELATED: 6 Stargazing Secrets, According to Astronomy Experts.

The highly active shower is considered by astronomers to be one of the best of the year.

A Quadrantid meteor shooting through the sky
Ben Pong/Shutterstock

Part of the Quadtrantids' high esteem among astronomers rests in the fact that they tend to start the year off with a bang. The event is considered by many to be "one of the best annual meteor showers," producing 60 to as many as 200 meteors per hour during its peak, according to NASA.

They also tend to look more impressive, too. Since the particles that create them are somewhat larger, Quadrantids tend to produce "bright fireballs" that can linger in the sky much longer than an average streaking meteor.

RELATED: "Devil Comet" With Horns Is Racing Toward Us—Here's When and Where It Arrives.

The Quadrantids will hit their peak late at night next week.

A wide shot of the night sky with dozens of meteors streaking
bjdlzx/iStock

If you're planning on catching the spectacle for yourself, prepare to set aside some time next week for stargazing. The Quadrantids are set to peak on the night of Jan. 3 through the morning of Jan. 4, according to the American Meteor Society (AMS).

But while the meteors have earned a reputation for their brilliance, they're not exactly the most convenient shower to catch in terms of bedtime. Viewers should expect the most activity to occur in the early morning hours of Jan. 4 between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., per AMS. However, it's best not to put it off: While the meteors will still be visible through Jan. 16, the window for the peak is notably brief due to the Earth's trajectory through the asteroid's debris trail, according to NASA.

Even though clear weather is always ideal for viewing, it's not the only condition that could affect this year's experience. A half-full moon will also rise on the night of the Quadrantids' peak, which could make it harder to see some of the brilliant objects as they light up the sky.

RELATED: Scientists Finally Explain Mysterious Signals From Distant "Hell" Planet.

Here are a few other pointers for making the best out of your stargazing experience.

The trail of meteors during a meteor shower in the night sky
iStock / Skarie20

Getting a good view of the Quadtrantids shouldn't be too hard for people in the Northern Hemisphere. But for the best chance at seeing as many as possible, find a location that's far from city and street lights that could drown out the meteors, NASA suggests.

If you're worried about the moon drowning out your view, there's still a way to protect your eyes from the glare. According to AMS, finding a spot with a tree or building that blocks it out and looking to the north can help.

And while it's always important to prepare for the elements while stargazing, frigid winter weather makes proper planning all the more critical. Dress warmly and bring along a sleeping back or blanket that will allow you to stay toasty while reclining on your back to take in as much of the sky as possible, NASA suggests. You should also give yourself as many as 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Zachary Mack
Zach is a freelance writer specializing in beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He is based in Manhattan. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
Latest News
  • Mexico City, Mexico - Nov 9 2022: Amazon's streaming platform, Prime Video to watch series and movies will increase prices in Mexico
    Mexico City, Mexico - Nov 9 2022: Amazon's streaming platform, Prime Video to watch series and movies will increase prices in Mexico
    Smarter Living

    Amazon Prime Subscribers Threaten Boycott

    They're lashing out over an "absurd" price hike.

  • argentine black and white temu lizard
    argentine black and white temu lizard
    Smarter Living

    Salmonella-Spreading Lizards Are Multiplying

    Wildlife agencies ask that you report sightings.

  • The silhouette of a person looking at the night sky and Milky Way with a telescope
    The silhouette of a person looking at the night sky and Milky Way with a telescope
    Smarter Living

    Meteor Shower Will Create "Bright Fireballs"

    Here's how to see the spectacle next week.

  • Gypsy Rose Blanchard on "Dr. Phil"
    Gypsy Rose Blanchard on "Dr. Phil"
    Entertainment

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Post-Prison Plans

    She was just released early.

  • hotel guests taking food from the breakfast buffet
    hotel guests taking food from the breakfast buffet
    Travel

    Hotel Breakfast Isn't as Fresh as You Think

    One hotel employee is spilling the beans.

  • Public service worker or citizen shoveling snow during heavy winter blizzard
    Public service worker or citizen shoveling snow during heavy winter blizzard
    Smarter Living

    Post-Holiday Storms Bring Rain, Snow, and Ice

    Here's what you should expect.

Copyright 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.