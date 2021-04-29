William and Kate's 20 Most Adorable Moments Through the Years

Prince William and Duchess Kate are celebrating their first decade of marriage on April 29, and how fitting it is that tin is the traditional 10th wedding anniversary gift. Its strength and durability symbolize a marriage that's stood the test of time. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been tried and tested by some extraordinary challenges and have managed to come out stronger on the other side. The past year saw them juggling the responsibilities of raising (and home schooling) their three young children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—with their increased royal workload during the pandemic. In recent months, the Cambridges have found themselves at the center of a family crisis after Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey rocked the House of Windsor to its core. In its wake, it was up to William and Kate to keep calm and carry on in public, while Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth worked behind the scenes to deal with the fallout.

Over the past 10 years, Kate has gone from a shy newcomer to a regal and confident queen-in-waiting who is considered by some to be the Royal Family's secret weapon. William, who was crowned the most popular royal in a poll earlier this year, has emerged as a modern and accessible future king who knows the fate of the monarchy lies squarely on his shoulders. But it's the foundation they built at home that many admire them for most. "They are always there for each other," a royal insider told Best Life. "The unbreakable bond has only grown stronger since the day they married."

Here, in celebration of their 10th anniversary, is a look at William and Kate's most adorable moments together.

1 Their now iconic post-graduation photo at St. Andrews (2005)

William and Kate famously met as students at St. Andrews in Scotland. They studied art history together (though William eventually switched to geography) before they became friends and then housemates, sharing a place with other friends. Eventually, they fell in love, but during their college years, they kept their romance low key. On graduation day in 2005, the couple happily posed for this photo, taken by Kate's father, Michael Middleton—it proved to be the first of many memorable moments for the future king and queen of England.

2 Their first-ever interview with the BBC (2010)

After William and Kate announced their engagement on Nov. 16, 2010, they sat down for the customary interview with the BBC. Looking very much in love, William told interviewer Tom Bradby that he knew from the first time he met Kate that "there was something special about her."

Looking every inch a duchess-in-training in a royal blue Issa wrap dress, a clearly nervous Kate faltered a bit when she was asked how she felt about the inevitable comparisons to Princess Diana. "Obviously, I would have loved to have met her and she's obviously… she's an inspirational woman to look up to," she said. William quickly stepped in to put his future bride at ease. "No one is going to try to fill my mother's shoes—what she did was fantastic," he said. "It's about making your own future and your own destiny and Kate will do a very good job of that."

3 Their balcony kiss on their wedding day (2011)

Nearly three billion people worldwide tuned in to watch William and Kate's royal wedding on Apr. 29, 2011, but the newlyweds managed to make their post-wedding kiss on the balcony at Buckingham Palace seem romantic and intimate. At first, William and Kate exchanged a chaste peck, but after the crowds chanted, "Kiss her again!" William leaned in for a more passionate kiss a few minutes later. The delighted bride giggled, the groom blushed, and bridesmaid Grace Van Cutsem famously scowled.

4 Their tender hoodie moment with the Canada Rangers (2011)

During their first official tour of Canada in Jul. 2011, newlyweds Will and Kate were made honorary members of the Canadian Rangers and received bright red hoodies personalized with their new titles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The prince charmed Kate—and everyone else—when he gingerly helped the duchess tie up her hoodie before posing for a group photo.

5 Their cowboy hats at the Calgary Stampede (2011)

William and Kate donned matching white hats and Western wear during that royal visit to Canada in 2o11. They arrived at Calgary Stampede sitting atop a stagecoach, pressed the red button together to start things off, took in the rodeo, and met fans who were completely roped in by their charm.

6 Their rival dragon boat race on Prince Edward Island (2011)

During that same 2011 Canadian tour, the newlyweds battled it out on separate teams during a dragon boat race on Prince Edward Island. William and Kate, who both love competitive sports, served as captains of their respective teams. After William's team won by a third of a length, he gave Kate an affectionate hug when he stepped out of his boat. The prince jokingly chided his royal rival as he accepted a bottle of champagne as first prize. "No chivalry!" he said.

7 Their excited embrace at the London Olympics (2012)

Both William and Kate are famously competitive on the field (especially when it comes to their own match-ups) and they're also both big fans of the Olympics. The royal couple attended several events when the Games were held in London in 2012. When they weren't cheering on Britain's athletes, they were frequently spotted smiling and staring into each other's eyes. The biggest PDA moment came when they stood up and wrapped their arms around each other as they cheered cyclist Chris Hoy when he won the gold medal in Keirin.

8 Their wand-erful magic moment in London (2013)

William and Kate (with Harry in tow) tried their hand at Hogwarts magic at the official opening of the new Warner Bros. Studio in London in Apr. 2013. The royals got a behind-the-scenes tour of the facility, which included a visit to the Harry Potter exhibition where they playfully squared off against each other by crossing magic wands.

J.K. Rowling was on hand to greet the royals, and Kate, who was six months pregnant with Prince George at the time, told the author that she'd read all the books and seen all the films. William admitted he'd only seen the movies.

9 Their first steps as new parents (2013)

When William and Kate emerged from St. Mary's Hospital on July 22, 2013 and stood on the steps to introduce the newest member of the Royal Family, they were glowing with happiness. The scene was reminiscent of another prince's arrival into the world—Princess Diana and Prince Charles stood at the very same spot after William's arrival was announced in 1982. Kate paid a subtle and sweet tribute to her late mother-in-law by wearing a polka dot dress (hers by Jenny Packham) just as Diana did.

The couple was so thrilled about becoming parents, they walked over towards the press pen and happily answered questions from the media and gave photographers, who had been waiting for days, a chance to get a photo of the little prince (whose name, George Alexander Louis, would be announced four days later). William joked, "I will remind him of his tardiness when he's a bit older, because I know how long you've all been sat out here."

10 Their beautiful butterfly visit with Prince George (2014)

In celebration of Prince George's first birthday in Jul. 2014, Kensington Palace released three official photos of the toddler, third in line to the throne. Two of those absolutely adorable images were taken during the family's visit to a butterfly exhibit at London's Natural History Museum. The youngest royal was mesmerized by the butterflies while his doting parents looked on lovingly.

11 Their romantic Met exit in New York (2014)

During William and Kate's trip to New York City in Dec. 2014, when Kate was pregnant with Princess Charlotte, the couple had a full schedule of events around the city. At a Brooklyn Nets' game, they sat courtside with Jay-Z and Beyoncé and gamely smiled and waved on the jumbotron, but resisted further PDA.

Later, when they swept into the Metropolitan Museum for a black-tie fundraiser for their alma mater, St. Andrews, they were the picture of elegance and romance.

12 Their stroll with George at Princess Charlotte's christening (2015)

William and Kate were all smiles as they walked to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, where Princess Charlotte was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury on July 5, 2015. Kate, in a cream Alexander McQueen coat and Jane Taylor hat, pushed a vintage Millson pram that was used by Queen Elizabeth for her sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward in the 1950s. William held George's hand as he sweetly waved to the crowd of well-wishers who lined the walkway. It was the first time the Cambridges had appeared as a family of four.

The little prince seemed to have his new role as big brother down pat when he stood on his tiptoes to look in on his sister in her pram after the ceremony.

13 Their balloon-filled afternoon with George and Charlotte in Canada (2016)

Going to a party with young children can be a daunting and exhausting experience for most parents. But when William and Kate arrived at a children's garden party for military families during their royal tour of Canada in Sept. 2016 with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in tow, they looked as if they stepped into a fairy tale. William and the children all wore coordinating shades of blue, while Kate was brave enough to wear an ivory knit dress.

14 Their subtle PDA at Princess Eugenie's wedding (2018)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are rarely seen getting physical in public. But at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in Oct. 2018, the romantic spirit of the day clearly moved them. William and Kate were spotted holding hands while waiting for the ceremony to start. Kate even left her hand on William's knee while chatting with Harry.

15 Their annual date night at the BAFTAs (2019)

For a couple who have said their ideal evening involves take-out and binge-watching Homeland, William and Kate tend to get all dolled up for their annual appearances at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) in London. The duke (who serves as president of the organization) and duchess always exude glamour on the red carpet, as you can see here in Feb. 2019.

16 Their arrival for Charlotte's first day of school (2019)

In Sept. 2019, William and Kate accompanied Princess Charlotte, who was joining her brother, Prince George, for her first day at Thomas's Battersea in London. All four held hands to help calm any first day jitters. Mum and Dad were all smiles as the foursome arrived at the posh private school. Kate wore a floral Michael Kors dress that matched the navy and red uniforms of the young royals, making for a picture-perfect moment.

17 Their romantic moment in Bradford (2020)

During their first royal engagement of 2020, before most of their duties turned digital for the year, William and Kate headed to Bradford City Hall, where they met with students and local employers helping youngsters in the community get jobs. But in another rare public display of romance, the prince presented a well-wisher's small bouquet of white flowers to Kate as the crowd looked on, proving there's still plenty of love in their lives after nine years of marriage.

18 Their show of support in Ireland (2020)

During their royal tour of Ireland, William and Kate were visiting the Emerald Isle in March while Harry and Meghan were in London embarking on their "farewell tour." After the contentious "Megxit" negotiations, William seemed to relax in Ireland.

Throughout the tour, Will and Kate were particularly affectionate with each and were spotted with their arms around each other. The gesture was a touching reminder of the support Kate was said to have offered her husband during the most difficult chapter in the royal's life since the death of his mother.

19 Their show of applause for health care workers (2020)

William and Kate, who spent many hours during the pandemic on Zoom with doctors and nurses of the U.K.'s National Health Service, joined the nation to clap for NHS carers on Apr. 23 from the doorstep of their country home, Anmer Hall, along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

For the occasion, the color-coordinated Cambridge family selected complementary shades of blue, the color of the NHS. George was dressed in a blue checkered shirt with navy pants, while his sister wore a pale blue smocked dress. William wore a blue crewneck sweater and Kate chose a blue dress from Ghost for the occasion. Louis, who turned two the same day, was also wearing a blue sweater as his mother held him.

20 Their quiet moment on a three-day train tour (2020)

William and Kate embarked on a three-day 1,250-mile train tour of England, Scotland, and Wales aboard the royal train in Dec. 2020 to thank the people and organizations who went "above and beyond in response to the coronavirus pandemic," according to a Palace spokesperson. William said of their decision to embark on the tour at the time, "Catherine and I felt that it was extremely important to visit just some of the heroes that have emerged this year to thank you for all you've done."

On their last jam-packed day, William and Kate visited a Christmas market at Cardiff College in Wales where they mingled with students, participated in a Secret Santa, and roasted marshmallows. The couple stole a few precious moments alone while sitting at a picnic table at the market. At one point Kate put a comforting hand on her husband's back. "They are very well-suited," said a royal source. "There's no question about that." And for more on the future of the Cambridges, check out The One Thing William Must Do to Save the Monarchy, Say Insiders.

Diane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.