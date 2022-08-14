A furious woman took out a full-page ad in Australian newspaper Mackay and Whitsunday Life to shame her "filthy" husband for being unfaithful. "Jenny booked the ad through our newspaper's online portal and it was published in this Friday's edition which is read by over 50,000 people in the Mackay and Whitsunday Life community," the newspaper explains. Here's what Jenny had to say.

1 Dear Steve…

Whoever "Jenny" is, she is certainly not pulling any punches when it comes to her (we're assuming now ex) husband. "Dear Steve, I hope you're happy with her," reads the ad. "Now the whole town will know what a filthy cheater you are. From Jenny. P.S. I bought this ad using your credit card."

2 Steve's Credit Card Isn't Charged

After the ad went viral, Mackay and Whitsunday Life were inundated with reader questions and calls. They've made it clear Steve's credit card was not charged for the ad, as Jenny claimed. "When payment for the ad was due to be processed it was noticed that the name on the credit card was different to the name on the booking so no payment was taken for the ad," the newspaper says. "As soon as the newspaper hit the stands, we were inundated with calls from the community so we felt it best to release the information on Facebook."

3 The Newspaper is Protecting Their Identities

Mackay and Whitsunday Life is protecting the identities of both parties: "We have been inundated with dozens of messages this morning about the Advert on Page 4 of Mackay Life – As there's too many to reply to; we would like to address it here.

We do NOT know who Steve is, but apparently he's been very very bad. We won't be revealing any details about Jenny. We have not charged the credit card in question.

4 From Small Town To Viral Fame

It's lucky no last names were included in Jenny's ad for Steve—while Life has approximately 50,000 local readers in the Mackay and Whitsunday region (the tourist area located adjacent to the shores of the Great Barrier Reef), the story has been picked up all over the world.

5 Jenny's Fan Club

The Mackay and Whitsunday Life Facebook page is filled with comments from readers supporting Jenny's scorched-earth policy. "Jenny you're my hero," one reader said. "Some heroes don't wear capes," said another. There has been no comment or response from Steve yet—and let's face it, there probably won't be!