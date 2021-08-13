Culture

Tony Bennett's Son Just Revealed Why He'll Never Perform Again

Tony Bennett is retiring from the stage, but it's not about his ability to sing.

By Lia Beck
August 13, 2021
Lia Beck
By Lia Beck
August 13, 2021

At 95 years old, Tony Bennett's days performing on stage have come to a close. After two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall with his frequent collaborator Lady Gaga, the remainder of Bennett's tour dates have been canceled and he's retiring from the stage. The singer was set to play six more shows in the coming months, but they now won't take place, Bennett's son and manager, Danny Bennett, explained to Variety.

Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016, but it hasn't stopped him from singing. Instead, it's the way the tour is taking a toll on his health that forced the dates to be canceled and Bennett's days performing live to come to an end. Read on to find out why doctors made the decision.

RELATED: The Biggest Celebrities Who Are in Their 90s, Then and Now.

Tony Bennett performed his two final shows with Lady Gaga earlier this month.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett in New York City on his 90th birthday in August 2016
Liam Goodner / Shutterstock.com

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga performed together at Radio City Music Hall on August 3 and 5. The first show took place on Bennett's 95th birthday, and Gaga led the crowd in a rendition of "Happy Birthday" for him. Now, the Aug. 5 show in New York City will be known as Bennett's last ever.

Gaga and Bennett have been collaborating for years now. Their first album, Cheek to Cheek, was released in 2014, and they have a second album, Love for Sale, being released Oct. 1, which will consist of Cole Porter covers.

Bennett's son said doing concerts proved to be too much for him.

Tony Bennett performing during Jazz Foundation of America benefit concert at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York in 2019
lev radin / Shutterstock

While the shows at Radio City went well, the remainder of the tour needed to be canceled because the traveling was too much for Bennett, according to his doctors. Upcoming shows, which were rescheduled pre-pandemic dates, were set to take place in Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Oklahoma in September through December. But, Danny told Variety, "There won't be any additional concerts."

"This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer," he continued. "This is, however, doctors' orders. His continued health is the most important part of this, and when we heard the doctors—when Tony's wife, Susan [Benedetto] heard them—she said, 'Absolutely not.'"

Danny added, "It's not the singing aspect but, rather, the traveling. Look, he gets tired. The decision is being made that doing concerts now is just too much for him. We don't want him to fall on stage, for instance—something as simple as that. We're not worried about him being able to sing. We are worried, from a physical stand point… about human nature."

He's able to keep singing, his son said.

Tony and Danny Benett at the 2nd Annual Academy Governors Awards
s_bukley / Shutterstock.com

Danny made clear that Bennett being able to sing isn't the issue, and said that his father will "be doing other things, but not those upcoming shows."

The 66-year-old said that some fans have told him that they can't believe Bennett has Alzheimer's because he's able to perform so well. "My answer is that this is where he has lived his whole life and where he is most happy—on the stage, making music," Danny explained. "He has short-term memory loss. That, however, does not mean that he doesn't still have all this stored up inside of him. He doesn't use a Teleprompter. He never misses a line. He hits that stage, and goes. Tony may not remember every part of doing that show. But, when he stepped to the side of the stage, the first thing he told me was: 'I love being a singer.'"

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016, but the news was revealed in 2020.

Tony Bennett and Susan Benedetto at the Exploring the Arts gala in New York in 2018
lev radin / Shutterstock.com

Bennett's wife revealed to AARP the Magazine in 2020 that the singer had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016. "There's a lot about him that I miss, because he's not the old Tony anymore," Benedetto told AARP. "But when he sings, he's the old Tony."

Bennett's neurologist, Gayatri Devi, MD, told the magazine that singing was good for Bennett, because it "stimulated his brain" and the emotional connection could help him access memories. "He is doing so many things, at 94, that many people without dementia cannot do," Devi said at the time. "He really is the symbol of hope for someone with a cognitive disorder."

RELATED: This Could Be Your First Sign of Dementia Years Before Diagnosis, Study Says.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet members of the public outside the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
    Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet members of the public outside the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
    Culture

    This Could Be a "Game Changer" for Harry & Meghan

    "She could prevent harmful leaks about Harry."

  • If you didn't get the vaccine yet, now is a good time!
    If you didn't get the vaccine yet, now is a good time!
    Health

    This One Vaccine Isn't Getting a Booster Yet

    But boosters are coming for certain individuals.

  • a woman and a man traveling and taking photos
    a woman and a man traveling and taking photos
    Travel

    13 Ways You're Being an Annoying Traveler

    Someone had to say it.

  • Pouring beer from a can
    Pouring beer from a can
    Culture

    This Is the Most Popular Beer in Your State

    Here's what Google Trends reveals about your area.

  • Young man at the healthy food store
    Young man at the healthy food store
    Smarter Living

    You Should Never Store Your Spices Here

    Experts say this can damage your spices.

  • A young woman eating a salad at a kitchen table
    A young woman eating a salad at a kitchen table
    Health

    Eating More of This Cuts Heart Disease Risk in Half

    This one thing can seriously boost your heart health.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group