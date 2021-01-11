Sarah Jessica Parker Just Broke Her Silence on Kim Cattrall

Fans of Sex and the City got a big surprise on Sunday, Jan. 10 when it was revealed that the show is being revived as a 10-episode series for HBO Max. Stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis all shared the news on their Instagram accounts with a video of a short trailer. Notably absent from the celebration was Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones throughout the series' six seasons on HBO and in the two movies that followed. However, she will not be part of the revival. Now, Parker has finally commented on Cattrall's not-so-surprising absence.

Parker said, "Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us."

In a comment on Parker's post with the teaser trailer, a fan wrote, "Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha." The comment has more than 1,000 likes at the time this article was published. In response, Parker wrote, "we will too. We loved her so."

Parker also responded to another fan who said that Parker and Cattrall "dislike each other." The 55-year-old actor wrote, "no. I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do." And for some other actors who didn't get along, check out 11 Beloved Movie Couples Who Clashed Behind the Scenes.

Cattrall and Parker have a seriously tense past.

Cattrall has long said that she would not participate in a third Sex and the City movie after the second film came out in 2010. In 2017, the Daily Mail claimed that Cattrall had declined to take part in another Sex and the City movie because her salary demands weren't met. Responding directly to that report, Cattrall tweeted, "The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016." Without her, the movie didn't move forward.

In 2017, during an interview on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, Cattrall said that she and her co-stars had "never been friends." "We've been colleagues, and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be," she explained.

Parker responded to Cattrall's comments during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live a few months later. "I found it very upsetting because that's not the way I recall our experience," she said in early 2018. "It's sad, but I always think that what ties us together is this singular experience. It was a professional experience, but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives, so I'm hoping that that sort of eclipses anything that's been recently spoken."

A week later, things got heated when Parker posted her condolences for Cattrall on Instagram after Cattrall's brother died. "Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," Cattrall responded in a new Instagram post. "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

The revival won't feature Samantha, but other familiar faces will return.

Responding to another fan's comment, Parker teased that her character Carrie's husband, Mr. Big (Chris North), will be back. "Wait, what about Mr. Big?" one fan wrote. Parker replied, "wait and see…"

In addition, Willie Garson, who played Carrie's friend Stanford Blatch seemed to confirm his return on Nixon's account. He wrote, "C u soon!!" to which she responded, "yes please!"

A fan also asked Parker if the show is "with all original cast?" and she wrote back, "@cynthiaenixon @iamkristindavis and some others you know…"

The new series also has a new name.

As shown in the trailer, the new series will be called And Just Like That—one of Carrie's commonly used phrases—rather than Sex and the City. According to Variety, it will consist of 10 half-hour episodes and filming is scheduled to being in the late spring. The original series' executive producer Michael Patrick King will be returning. The series will air on HBO Max, though a premiere date is not yet set. For now, check out The Best TV Show of 2020, According to Critics.