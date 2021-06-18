Culture

"The View" Just Got Even More Heated. See Whoopi & Meghan Go Head-to-Head

Things got even more heated than usual between the two co-hosts.

By Zachary Mack
June 17, 2021
Disagreements and minor spats are an everyday occurrence on The View. But a recent heated exchange between co-hosts Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg got especially tense after the two escalated in a yelling match that was severe even by the show's argumentative standards. Read on to see what sent them over the edge in their latest on-air spat.

McCain and Goldberg got into a heated yelling match during their opening segment.

Meghan McCain on The View
YouTube / ET Canada

Things got off to a bumpy start on the June 17 episode of the daytime talk show, which began with Goldberg and McCain discussing an incident involving President Joe Biden losing his temper with CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins at a press conference the previous day. McCain began to compare Biden to his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, saying that "just because Trump was so bad it doesn't absolve Biden's bad behavior…What [Biden] did was 100 percent Trump."

"It is in no one's best interest to treat him like it is state TV," McCain then added, which brought a tense response from Goldberg.

"To just comment on that, yeah, the thing that I never saw Trump do was apologize to anybody. And I will take it," Goldberg said. McCain then began to interrupt her, proclaiming: "With all due respect, I don't care."

The co-hosts got into a back and forth, screaming "I don't care that you don't care!" at each other.

Whoopi Goldberg
Ron Adar/Shutterstock

Goldberg immediately responded to the interruption by feeding McCain her own comments right back to her. "I don't care that you don't care! Just hear what I'm saying," she exclaimed as the co-hosts began to yell over one another.

While snapping her fingers at the camera, McCain volleyed back angrily. "Well, I don't care that you don't care! So now we're even," she yelled.

"Well, then, good, Meghan. You can be how you always are," Goldberg immediately replied. Once again, McCain chose to feed her co-hosts words back to her, tensely shouting at Goldberg, "you can be how you always are," while waving her finger at the camera just before the show cut to a commercial break.

The drama quickly de-escalated after they each apologized to each other.

Meghan McCain at the Trever Project in 2015
Robin Marchant/Getty Images

But it didn't take long for the co-hosts to smooth things over in order to get on with the show. After coming back from the commercial break, Goldberg immediately backed down from the argument, saying: "I want to apologize because I was rude. I didn't need to say what I said."

"I apologize," Goldberg repeated in a consoling tone. "That's not the way I want to behave at work. I apologize, Meghan."

McCain, who also appeared to have cooled down, replied tensely while staring down the camera."I apologize too, Whoopi."

This isn't the first spat McCain has had with her co-hosts this week.

The hosts of the View in split screens
Twitter / Twitter.com/TheView

The heated spat marked the second time this week that McCain had a notable interaction with one of her co-hosts. The previous day, McCain took aim at Biden for his decision to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva following the G7 summit in the U.K.

McCain argued that Putin's treatment of political rival Alexei Navalny, whom he is alleged to have poisoned and subsequently imprisoned, was grounds for Russia's removal from the G7 summit. When co-host Joy Behar later took time to point out that Russia wasn't a part of the G7, McCain jumped in and conceded by saying: "Sorry, that was my mistake, Joy. I'm very sick. I apologize. You're correct."

Behar quickly shot back at her regular on-air sparring partner, wryly replying: "That's fine. I am happy to correct you."

Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
