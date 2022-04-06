Security Experts Just Issued This Urgent Warning to All Android Users

Whether it's tapping to pay at the grocery store, getting directions on the go, or making a call while you're out and about, the thought of being without your smartphone is almost inconceivable for most people today. But while the handheld devices have revolutionized the way we work, live, and communicate, they've also made us more susceptible to new types of cybercrime. Now, security experts are warning that Android users need to beware of a new potentially serious spyware threat on their phones. Read on to see what could be putting your personal information at risk.

Security experts are warning about a malicious Android app called "Process Manager."

In a blog post from April 1, cyber security research group Lab52 issued a warning that it had discovered a malicious piece of software capable of infecting Android smartphones. The program, known as "Process Manager," can sneakily be downloaded onto devices and then used to send personal information to hackers.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The app can spy on users with the camera and microphone and read texts and emails.

According to Lab52, users usually download the app accidentally after clicking on a link they've received through a text message or email on their device. From there, the malware will display a phony warning message that grants it access to the phone's camera and microphone and allows it to read text messages, emails, call logs, contact information, and the device's exact location. The app will then continue to run in the background to gather information that can be sent back to hackers and used to exploit or blackmail victims, The U.S. Sun reports.

It's still unclear who is behind the latest version of spyware.

In its blog post, Lab52 says that the malware appears similar to the type of technology developed by Russian hackers known as Turla. In the past, the cybercriminal group with ties to the Russian government have used the software to spy on Europeans and Americans, The Sun reports.

However, the group says it cannot come up with conclusive evidence that the notorious group is behind the latest malware attacks. "Attribution to Turla does not seem possible given its threat capabilities," they wrote.

Here's how you can keep your device safe from the malicious app and protect your information.

Of course, keeping your phone safe always begins with avoiding any suspicious links that may come your way through email or text. But any users who have inadvertently downloaded the app may not even notice it at first. The app hides in plain sight by using a cog icon that appears similar to the general settings icon used as a default in most devices, The Sun reports.

To ensure your phone is free of spyware, experts recommend double-checking which apps have permission to access your device's camera, microphone, and messages. You can do this by tapping on Settings and then searching for "Apps" or "Apps and Notifications" before clicking on "Permissions." If any programs you don't recognize have access to your device, revoke them immediately.

