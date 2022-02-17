For nine years, fans of The Facts of Life got to follow the lives and adventures of four girls at boarding school and beyond: Blair, Tootie, Jo, and Natalie. The series concluded in 1988, but those who watched will be glad to hear that the stars are still friends. This is something that Mindy Cohn, who played Natalie, insists on. While fans have gotten to watch the stars reunite onscreen, Cohn says these TV specials and movies don't feel like a reunion for them, because they're still in touch.

While Cohn will always be known as The Facts of Life's Natalie, she's also associated with another famous character and has taken on many other TV and movie roles over the years. Read on to learn more about Cohn's life and career today.

Mindy Cohn is still acting.

Cohn has kept acting consistently since The Facts of Life ended. Some of her recent work includes appearances on the shows Bones and The Middle, and roles in the movies A Nice Girl Like You and You Light Up My Christmas, the latter of which starred her Facts of Life co-star Kim Fields (Tootie) and also featured Lisa Whelchel (Blair) and Nancy McKeon (Jo).

Cohn is also a voice actor, and for a long time she voiced Velma in various Scooby-Doo projects. "For me, I just feel so lucky that I got to voice her for the 15 years that I did," Cohn said on the podcast Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino. "She's an icon."

She hosts a podcast.

Cohn began her podcast, Mondays with Mindy, in 2020, and she co-hosts with Christian Brescia. "Each week we're going to pull back the curtain on our guest's creative process," Cohn explained in a preview of the podcast. "We're going to talk to creatives of all different kinds: writers, producers, directors, actors, yes, but also people in publishing, food, and, let's be honest, I think most jobs can be very creative, so really the sky's the limit." Guests have included fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi, comedian Margaret Cho, and singer Carnie Wilson. Cohn has also interviewed her friends and co-stars Fields, McKeon, and Whelchel.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Cohn is a breast cancer survivor.

In 2017, Cohn revealed in an interview with People that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. She underwent a double mastectomy, radiation, and chemotherapy—she referred to her years of treatment as a "siege"—and was cancer-free by the time she shared her diagnosis publicly. "I'm feeling great," she told the magazine. "And I'm so ready to get back to working. I think I'm a good actress, and I have a lot to offer. I'm excited to see what I get to do next!"

She's still close with her co-stars.

The stars of The Facts of Life have reunited a couple of times recently. In 2019, they came together for You Light Up My Christmas, and in 2021, Whelchel, Fields, and Cohn appeared on the special Live in Front of a Studio Audience together.

In her interview on Everything Iconic, Cohn spoke about You Light Up My Christmas—which starred and was executive produced by Fields—and shared how it didn't really feel like a reunion for herself and her co-stars. "To call it a reunion was hard for us, because it wasn't. It was us doing Kim a solid," she said. 'It's always great for us to be together, but we stay in touch, so it wasn't a reunion for us."

