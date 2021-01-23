This Is the Most Hated Dating App

About 30 percent of adults in the United States have, at one point or another, turned to a dating site or app on their quest for love, according to the Pew Research Center. Most of those love-seekers say using a dating app has generally been a positive experience, and 12 percent even end up in long-term relationships with someone they met online. But others' experiences have only led to feelings of frustration, pessimism, and insecurity. To help you avoid becoming one of the latter, Best Life set out to uncover the worst dating app out there that you need to avoid.

To figure out which dating apps should be best avoided, we first compared four best-of lists. We used CNET's list of "Best Dating Sites for 2021," PC Mag's "The Best Dating Apps for 2021," Mashable's guide to dating apps, and "The Best Dating Apps for 2021" by Digital Trends. These lists featured two apps, which we excluded: Facebook Dating because the social media platform doesn't actually have a separate dating app, and Tastebuds, which is only available on iOS.

Once we established our list of 20 dating apps, we pulled together each one's overall customer rating on both the Apple App store and Google Play store. We also factored in the app's rating from review site Trustpilot, though a few apps had yet to be rated on the site.

We then gave each of these metrics a weighted value and plugged them into our exclusive algorithm to see how each app scored on our Dating App Disaster Index, a 100-point scale where 100 signifies the worst dating app and 0, the best. Read on to discover which ones to give a try and the ones you'll want to avoid at all costs. And for other businesses people don't like, This Is the Most Hated Restaurant Chain in America.

20 Plenty of Fish

Apple App store rating: 4.2 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.7 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 4 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 0.00

19 Her

Apple App store rating: 4.4 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.8 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 3 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 14.58

18 Coffee Meets Bagel

Apple App store rating: 4.5 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.9 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 2 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 27.08

17 Zoosk

Apple App store rating: 4.3 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.6 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 2 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 39.58

16 Happn

Apple App store rating: 4.3 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 4.0 out of 5

TrustPilot stars: 2 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 43.75

15 The League

Apple App store rating: 4.2 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 2.8 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 3 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 43.75

14 Hinge

Apple App store rating: 4.5 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.5 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 2 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 54.17

13 OkCupid

Apple App store rating: 4.3 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.8 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 1 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 54.17

12 Bumble

Apple App store rating: 4.2 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.4 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 2 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 58.33

11 PURE Hookup

Apple App store rating: 4.5 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 4.5 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: N/A

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 64.58

10 Tinder

Apple App store rating: 3.9 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.4 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 1 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 70.83

9 Clover

Apple App store rating: 4.7 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.9 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: N/A

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 72.92

8 Grindr

Apple App store rating: 4.2 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.2 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 1 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 75.00

7 Match

Apple App store rating: 3.8 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.5 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 1 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 75.00

6 Kippo

Apple App store rating: 4.3 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 4.1 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: N/A

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 77.08

5 eHarmony

Apple App store rating: 4.0 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.0 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 1 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 83.33

4 Ship

Apple App store rating: 4.2 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.6 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: N/A

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 89.58

3 XO

Apple App store rating: 4.1 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.6 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: N/A

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 91.67

2 NUiT

Apple App store rating: 3.6 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.8 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: N/A

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 97.92

1 EliteSingles

Apple App store rating: 3.0 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 2.3 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 2 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 100.00

