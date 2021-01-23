Relationships

This Is the Most Hated Dating App

App users across the board say this dating service is not worth a download.

By Erica Sweeney
January 23, 2021
About 30 percent of adults in the United States have, at one point or another, turned to a dating site or app on their quest for love, according to the Pew Research Center. Most of those love-seekers say using a dating app has generally been a positive experience, and 12 percent even end up in long-term relationships with someone they met online. But others' experiences have only led to feelings of frustration, pessimism, and insecurity. To help you avoid becoming one of the latter, Best Life set out to uncover the worst dating app out there that you need to avoid.

To figure out which dating apps should be best avoided, we first compared four best-of lists. We used CNET's list of "Best Dating Sites for 2021," PC Mag's "The Best Dating Apps for 2021," Mashable's guide to dating apps, and "The Best Dating Apps for 2021" by Digital Trends. These lists featured two apps, which we excluded: Facebook Dating because the social media platform doesn't actually have a separate dating app, and Tastebuds, which is only available on iOS.

Once we established our list of 20 dating apps, we pulled together each one's overall customer rating on both the Apple App store and Google Play store. We also factored in the app's rating from review site Trustpilot, though a few apps had yet to be rated on the site.

We then gave each of these metrics a weighted value and plugged them into our exclusive algorithm to see how each app scored on our Dating App Disaster Index, a 100-point scale where 100 signifies the worst dating app and 0, the best. Read on to discover which ones to give a try and the ones you'll want to avoid at all costs. And for other businesses people don't like, This Is the Most Hated Restaurant Chain in America.

20
Plenty of Fish

Plenty of Fish dating app
Pe3k / Shutterstock.com

Apple App store rating: 4.2 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.7 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 4 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 0.00

19
Her

Her dating app
Shutterstock

Apple App store rating: 4.4 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.8 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 3 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 14.58

18
Coffee Meets Bagel

Coffee Meets Bagel
Koshiro K / Shutterstock.com

Apple App store rating: 4.5 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.9 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 2 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 27.08

17
Zoosk

Zoosk dating app
Koshiro K / Shutterstock.com

Apple App store rating: 4.3 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.6 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 2 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 39.58

16
Happn

Happn dating app
malazzama / Shutterstock.com

Apple App store rating: 4.3 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 4.0 out of 5

TrustPilot stars: 2 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 43.75

15
The League

The League Dating App
Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Apple App store rating: 4.2 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 2.8 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 3 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 43.75

14
Hinge

Hinge dating app
Ascannio / Shutterstock.com

Apple App store rating: 4.5 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.5 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 2 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 54.17

13
OkCupid

OkCupid
PREMIO STOCK / Shutterstock.com

Apple App store rating: 4.3 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.8 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 1 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 54.17

12
Bumble

Bumble
natmac stock / Shutterstock.com

Apple App store rating: 4.2 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.4 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 2 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 58.33

11
PURE Hookup

Pure dating appp
klevo / Shutterstock.com

Apple App store rating: 4.5 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 4.5 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: N/A

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 64.58

10
Tinder

tinder app on a phone screen, original brand names
Shutterstock

Apple App store rating: 3.9 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.4 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 1 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 70.83

9
Clover

Clover dating app
Clover Inc.

Apple App store rating: 4.7 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.9 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: N/A

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 72.92

8
Grindr

Grindr dating app
Koshiro K / Shutterstock.com

Apple App store rating: 4.2 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.2 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 1 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 75.00

7
Match

Match dating app
Vladimka production / Shutterstock.com

Apple App store rating: 3.8 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.5 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 1 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 75.00

6
Kippo

Kippo dating app
KIPPO BY COVALENT INC

Apple App store rating: 4.3 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 4.1 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: N/A

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 77.08

5
eHarmony

eHarmony dating app
Vladimka production / Shutterstock.com

Apple App store rating: 4.0 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.0 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 1 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 83.33

4
Ship

Ship dating app
Koshiro K / Shutterstock.com

Apple App store rating: 4.2 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.6 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: N/A

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 89.58

3
XO

Person using dating app
Shutterstock

Apple App store rating: 4.1 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.6 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: N/A

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 91.67

2
NUiT

NUit Primary logo
nuitapp.com

Apple App store rating: 3.6 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 3.8 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: N/A

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 97.92

1
EliteSingles

EliteSingles dating app
Alamy

Apple App store rating: 3.0 out of 5

Google Play store rating: 2.3 out of 5

Trustpilot stars: 2 out of 5

Dating App Disaster Index Score: 100.00

