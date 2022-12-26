The 5 Most Hardworking Myers-Briggs Personality Types

Hardworking people tend to be among the most admired. They're motivated, optimistic, and don't mind going the extra mile to get tasks done. Often, these goal-driven folks have an innate desire to see things through and their drive appears to be part of their nature. That just might be the case, as experts say there are certain Myers-Briggs personality types that tend to be the most hardworking.

The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) was first developed in the mid-20th century by Isabel Briggs Myers and her mother, Katharine Cook Briggs. After you answer a series of questions, the test determines whether you lean toward Extraversion (E) or Introversion (I); prefer to use Sensing (S) or Intuition (N); tend to be more Thinking (T) or Feeling (F); and are more Judging (J) or Perceiving (P). These letters are arranged to form 16 different personality types, identified by four-letter acronyms.

Depending on your results, the test will reveal different strengths and weaknesses, preferences and tendencies, and some things you might never have noticed about yourself. So, if you find that you're always looking to get things done and feel a sense of accomplishment, your personality type might be able to explain that drive. Read on to find out which five Myers-Briggs types tend to be the most hardworking.

1 INTJ

Those who are introverted, intuitive, thinking, and judging tend to be hard workers, Sameera Sullivan, matchmaker and relationship expert, tells Best Life. But where they stand out is their flexibility and willingness to find "more effective solutions."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Being a worker bee for some people means simply going along with the flow and following the rules, but INTJs aren't the kind to do this," Sullivan says. "They will abide by the laws that make sense logically, but they will defy those that do not."

Put simply, INTJs don't have a problem with taking a shortcut, so long as it gets them closer to their ultimate goal. "Shortcuts are more like paving a beneficial and efficient path in their eyes," Sullivan says. "They put forth a lot of effort to learn and complete tasks, but they frequently do it unconventionally."

2 ENTJ

ENTJs differ from INTJs thanks to their extroverted nature, but they too make the list of the most motivated. "ENTJs are driven by a desire for achievement," Megan Harrison, LMFT and relationship expert of Couples Candy, says. "They look for ways to make the lives of others better and strive to be great leaders and role models. This can mean that they are driven to achieve more than others because it gives them a sense of purpose and accomplishment."

ENTJs also thrive when they're in control, Harrison says, but they're not looking for power in the ways you would expect.

"While most people are motivated by external forces like money, status, or recognition, ENTJs are driven by internal motivation," she explains. "They want to be in control of their own lives and the lives of others. They want to lead, direct, and manage people and projects so that they can achieve the goals that are important to them."

Speaking to this, these extroverts place high value on their freedom, and they want to lead so that they don't have to be subjected to anyone else's rules. ENTJs have no problem taking charge and working toward a goal, so long as they can call the shots, Harrison says.

3 ISTJ

Introverted, sensing, thinking, and judging people are often pushing themselves to be the best that they can be—no matter how hard the work is, Karen Comen, an astrologer at ZodiacSign.com tells Best Life.

"ISTJs constantly seek to improve and break new boundaries regarding their individual growth," she says. "They are tenacious people, taking pride in their work and actively working towards becoming the best version of themselves."

In addition, people with this personality type strive to master new skills and often inspire others to do the same. When they set their mind to something, they'll take the time to gather all of the necessary information before making a move, which is just part of their logical persona.

"ISTJs are introverts who rely on facts and details rather than intuition and senses," Comen tells Best Life. "Rather than choosing to be spontaneous, these individuals rely on sheer organization and planning."

4 ESTJ

Again mirroring their introverted counterparts are ESTJs. As Brian Clark, BSN, MSNA, and founder of United Medical Education, explains, these people are ready to take charge. Both loyal and hardworking, ESTJs have no problem leading people and organizing plans—and nothing will be overlooked on their watch.

"ESTJ personalities always give their all in their work and pay attention to even the smallest details," he says. "They always plan ahead of time and are extremely structured and organized. They enjoy spending time with others and are capable of leading them."

While they're driven to accomplish the task at hand, they're also able to relate to those they're working with and listen to what other people have to say, Clark says. And when others look to them to make the right call, ESTJs are comfortable at the helm.

"ESTJs have a great ability to analyze a situation and make logical decisions," Clark says.

5 ISFJ

Introverted, sensing, feeling, and judging types are known for their driven nature as well. Much like ESTJs, people with this personality type are planners and pride themselves on their organizational skills.

According to Verywell Mind, ISFJs make decisions using logic and look at the world like a puzzle—they have a unique ability to see patterns and are going to push themselves to figure things out.

ISFJs also tend to emotionally invest in and dedicate themselves to their work, and they tend to go above and beyond what's asked of them, according to 16Personalities. They take pride in their work, and as they're "Defenders," these people will take on extra work and step up to help others out.

That being said, these introverts are humble (almost to a fault), and they aren't looking for praise when they get the job done, per Verywell Mind.