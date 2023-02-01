The 10 Most Desirable ZIP Codes in the U.S., New Report Finds

Would you move for a change of scenery or a different pace of life? It turns out you aren't alone. In a recent poll from the real estate company Opendoor, one-third of people said they would "relocate for a lifestyle change." Whether you want to move this year or are just fantasizing about it happening some time down the road, there's no harm in doing some digging now. More research from Opendoor shows just where people have been moving in search of a better quality of life, more affordable living, proximity to nature, and more.

The company analyzed their data from across the U.S. and ranked the zip codes by the "total homes which went into contract within 90 days of listing in 2022." Some zips were recurring favorites and some were new to the list, but they all have a common thread: "a small-town feel while close to a bustling downtown for entertainment, dining, and shopping," reports Opendoor.

Read on to discover the most desirable zip codes in the U.S., according to new data.

READ THIS NEXT: Never Travel Without This Item, Flight Attendant Says.

10 37128: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro is a mid-sized city, home to over 160,000 residents, that movers flocked to in 2022. Neighborhoods like Southwood Estates offer residents spacious suburban living, which Opendoor said 45 percent of homebuyers prioritized.

Besides space, Murfreesboro provides a great number of job opportunities, mostly within the Rutherford County Government. If you need to commute to a larger city though, it's just 34 miles from Nashville. The Murfreesboro City School District is also highly rated, with schools ranking 23rd best in the country.

If you love the outdoors, Barfield Crescent Park and Wilderness Station has a ton of hiking trails, campsites, and playing fields that you can enjoy nearby.

9 78641: Leander, Texas

With parks, recreations centers, and special events abound, we can see why this zip code in Leander, Texas is a top rated location. For even more outdoor fun, the Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge is also just a short drive.

The district is home to many top-rated schools like Whitestone Elementary School. And as an added bonus, you'll be only 30 minutes away from the live music capital of the world, Austin.

Whether you're looking to buy your first home or a newly retiree couple ready to live somewhere new, Leander is a fantastic option.

8 34747: Kissimmee, Florida

Though Kissimmee is full of large, beautiful homes, many with pools, housing expenses in this area are actually 20 percent lower than the national average. Florida residents also pay no income taxes, so it makes sense that so many people have chosen to move here.

This zip code is just 40 minutes from Orlando, where your grandkids can explore the wonderful world of Disney. But if the beach sounds more up your alley, you're only an hour drive from Cocoa Beach.

Kissimmee itself has plenty of attractions too, like Fun Spot America, with its sky high rollercoasters, and Kissimmee Lake Front Park, where you can walk, fish, go for a jog, and enjoy the Florida sunshine.

7 77433: Cypress, Texas

Cypress is 24 miles from downtown Houston and offers their 184,829 residents a relaxed suburban feel. In terms of cost of living, Cypress's rates are 8.6 percent lower than the national average.

Neighborhoods in this zip code, like Apple Springs, grant residents gorgeous houses for less. The cost of living in this area is 4 percent lower than the national average.

You'll also be near many attractions that are great for the entire family. Take a walk in the sunshine and go bird watching at Little Cypress Creek Reserve. Teach your kids how to bike on the stunning bike trails at 100 Acre Wood Preserve. If you're a beer lover you will be close to a long list of local breweries, like Twisted Acre Brewery and Rosehill Beer Garden, to name just a few.

Cypress also has one of the highest concentrations of top ranked schools in all of Texas.

6 29486: Summerville, South Carolina

ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Summerville, South Carolina is right outside of Charleston with a population of over 53,000 residents and counting.

Living within this zip code gets you a great bang for your buck. With cost of living that is 12 percent lower than the national average, it's no surprise people are flocking here. The neighborhoods in this zip include everything from single family unit homes to townhouses, so you will be sure to find the perfect fit for you and your family.

The Summerville farmer's market in the historic downtown is the perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon picking out fresh produce and other treats. Up for adventure? The Ashley River Park is a beautiful public park that features winding trails, a river to go kayaking or tubing in, and even a dog park so four legged friends can be apart of the fun. The Azalea Park and Sculpture Garden located in the heart of Summerville is another local favorite attraction.

For more travel advice sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

5 75126: Forney, Texas TK

Forney, Texas is located in Kaufman County and has a growing population of over 26,000 people.

The neighborhoods in this zip code are quiet and relaxed, while also being not too far from the main city of Forney itself. They offer homebuyers well-manicured lawns with lots of space to enjoy. These yards have an average of over 0.25 acres of land, so you'll have plenty of room to garden and play outside until the sun goes down.

On weekends you can visit The Gentle Zoo where kids and adults alike can enjoy the petting zoo, take a tractor ride, and feed barnyard animals. There are also plenty of different parks like Forney Community Park that makes this town great for outdoor lovers. The Spellman Museum of Forney History is also a lovely way for the community to honor the city's rich history.

4 78130: New Braunfels, Texas

If it's starting to seem like all these these zip codes are in the South, it's because, well, they are! Perhaps Southern hospitality is the key to being a happy homeowner? New Braunfels, a beautiful and charming city located 25 miles from San Antonio and 40 miles south of Austin, is no exception.

New Braunfels is home to 100,201 residents, but the numbers continue to rise everyday. Despite its steady growth over the last few years, it still has a close-knit community feel. The neighborhoods in this zip code are located mostly in Comal County, about 12 miles from the city. They offer spacious yards and are 9 percent lower than the national average for cost of living.

With over 200 days of sunshine to enjoy, you'll be able to take full advantage of the Guadalupe River that locals love to float down. The multiple parks like Landa Park are perfect for a daily jog or outdoor picnic. Another popular activity is to book a shuttle with the Hill County Craft Beer Trail and enjoy an afternoon trying out the top breweries in the county.

3 77494: Katy, Texas

Katy, Texas, just west of Houston with a population of 24,000 residents, is one of Texas' fastest growing areas.

The area offers residents many green spaces and parks for families to enjoy together, as well as fun museums to explore like the MKT Railroad Museum. Commuters can get to Houston in under 30 minutes, giving job seekers great employment opportunities without the pricey cost of living in a bigger city.

In the walkable historic downtown area, you can alway find something to do. Every third Saturday of the month, from March to November, they have an outdoor market with over 200 vendors. Kids are also sure to love the Typhoon Texas Water Park that features a lazy river and over 33 different water slides.

It seems like it may be time for all of us to head to Texas!

2 73099: Yukon, Oklahoma

Yukon, Oklahoma is home to over 23,000 people. This zip code specifically covers neighborhoods in Canadian County and attracts movers for its well-rated schools, affordable housing, and fun festivals. The Oklahoma Czech Festival is a local favorite with an extravagant parade with dozens of festival food vendors. Don't leave without trying a kolach, a deliciously sweet Czech pastry.

Opendoor noted that this location was great for first-time home buyers due to the proximity to major employers, while still being a family friendly place to live. If you have to commute to Oklahoma City for work but want to live in a quieter and less dense area, it's the perfection place to be.

The job market here is also strong, with the unemployment rate at almost 4 percent compared to the national average of 6 percent.

It's no wonder the birth place of Garth Brooks is getting more popular every day.

READ THIS NEXT: The 10 Best Mountain Towns in the U.S..

1 37042: Clarksville, Tennessee

The number one zip code on this list offers a comfortable and serene suburban feel to residents. If you live here, you will be a part of a strong, tight-knit community, that is only an hour away from the lively action and music scene of Nashville.

In terms of affordability, Clarksville's cost of living is 8 percent lower than the national average, making it ideal for young professionals and retirees alike. For those looking for work, the job market in Clarksville has also increased over the last year by almost 2 percent.

When it comes to social activities, you will also be close to a growing number of breweries, like Old Glory Distilling Company. The state parks, like Dunbar Cave State Park are a major plus here, allowing residents to get their heart pumping while they hike or bike through the winding trails.