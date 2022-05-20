Culture

She Sang "Mickey" 41 Years Ago. See Toni Basil Now at 78.

She's spent her career dancing and choreographing for big stars but is still known for her '80s hit.

By Karen Fratti
May 20, 2022
By Karen Fratti
May 20, 2022

Toni Basil has had a long and illustrious career as a dancer, choreographer, and singer, but she's still most famous for her hit pop single, "Mickey." It was released in 1981, along with an iconic, cheerleader-themed video in which the star wore her very own senior high school cheer uniform (at age 39!). The song hit No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts and ranks No. 6 on VH1's Greatest One-Hit Wonders of All Time list. While "Mickey" was her only single to ever really take off, Basil has never left the entertainment industry and is now considered a legend. Read on to learn what she's been up to since donning those famous pigtails.

READ THIS NEXT: See '80s Teen Idol Elisabeth Shue Now at 58.

She's mostly a choreographer now.

Toni Basil in the 80s
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Basil started off her career as a dancer and choreographer. She was one of the founding members of The Lockers, a street dance group who opened for acts like Frank Sinatra and Funkadelic. In the mid-'60s, she started doing choreography for film, TV, and music videos—work she continues to today. Some of her notable projects include the Monkees movie Head, American Graffiti, My Best Friend's Wedding, That Thing You Do, Saturday Night Live, and several music videos and films with David Bowie and Bette Midler, who remains a close friend.

The New York Times notes that her appearances in movies including Pajama Party and Viva Las Vegas made Basil "something of a dancing 'it' girl in Los Angeles in the '60s." That's why filmmaker Quentin Tarantino sought her out to choreograph dance scenes for his 2019 period movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. "The '60s was leather soles and a wooden floor," she told the Times. "That's why the twist, the simplest dance, was such a sensation. Everyone could do it. They just swivel their feet and the upper body fell naturally in the opposite direction."

Basil can also be spotted dancing some of her own choreography in the opening credits of the movie.

She's also acted.

Toni Basil in 1982
Steve Rapport/Getty Images

Basil has danced in many films, but she's also taken on straight-up acting roles. She appeared in the 1969 classic, Easy Rider—and was friends with star Dennis Hopper and his crowd, per the Times. She also played roles in the movies Five Easy Pieces and Greaser's Palace, as well as the shows Baywatch Nights and Laverne & Shirley. Her last role as an actor was a 1993 episode of Dark Justice.

She's still involved in music.

Toni Basil in 2014
David Livingston/Getty Images

Basil has only released two studio albums in her career: 1981's Word of Mouth, which includes her hit single "Mickey," and 1983's Toni Basil. Her songs have appeared on several compilations over the years, however. And recently, remastered versions of some of her tracks, including "Shoppin A-Z" and "Wham! Re-Bop," a song she sang on SNL in the '70s, have landed on streaming services.

She sued South Park for parodying "Mickey."

Toni Basil in 2017
Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

In 2017, Basil sued Disney, Viacom, and the production company behind South Park for unauthorized use of her name, her likeness, and the song "Mickey." Per Deadline, she took issue with Disney-themed clothing sold by Forever 21 and Kohl's that quoted the song, as well as an episode of South Park in which characters are celebrating the election of Barack Obama and singing a song set to the the tune of her biggest hit. "South Park Defendants never sought or obtained consent from Basil for the use of her voice, persona and name in an episode of South Park with particularly strong political undertones," the filing read, as reported by the outlet.

In 2020, she lost an appeal on the original decision against her complaint, per The Hollywood Reporter.

For more celebrity news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

You can take dance lessons from her on Zoom.

You don't have to be a celebrity to learn some moves from Basil. In 2021, she hosted a six-part series on Zoom, diving into the history of dance in the '60s. Alas, you can't access the videos anymore through her YouTube channel, but according to her website, she's currently working on a book about dance history. She's also very active on Instagram and on Twitter, where she often posts throwback videos of herself and other artists. At 78, she's not slowing down, and she's still celebrating dance and music every day.

READ THIS NEXT: See Retired Music Legend Linda Ronstadt Now at 75.

Karen Fratti
Karen Fratti is an entertainment and culture writer. She went to Temple University, where she received a B.A. in English and has an M.A. in Media Studies from the New School University. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Woman Sitting alone
    Woman Sitting alone
    Smarter Living

    The Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Join a Cult

    Experts say these people are easily influenced.

  • Jane Fonda
    Jane Fonda
    Health

    Doing This Gave Jane Fonda "A Lot of Cancer"

    "I didn't think I'd ever live this long," she says.

  • Never Do This While Brushing Your Teeth
    Never Do This While Brushing Your Teeth
    Health

    Never Do This While Brushing Your Teeth

    This seemingly harmless habit can hurt you.

  • Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. The committee is hearing testimony on President Biden's fiscal year 2023 budget request for the National Institutes of Health.
    Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. The committee is hearing testimony on President Biden's fiscal year 2023 budget request for the National Institutes of Health.
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Gave This New Warning to All Americans

    Including the vaccinated.

  • usps mailperson delivering mail
    usps mailperson delivering mail
    Smarter Living

    USPS Just Announced These Major Closures

    It will affect 100,000 carrier routes.

  • The storefront of a Family Dollar location
    The storefront of a Family Dollar location
    Smarter Living

    Family Dollar Is Getting Rid of This Permanently

    The company just announced this decision.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group