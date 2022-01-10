Culture

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Just Spoke Out About TV Dad Bob Saget's Death

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man," their statement begins.

By Lia Beck
January 10, 2022
By Lia Beck
January 10, 2022

On Sunday, Jan. 9, fans were shocked to hear of the death of Bob Saget, comedian and star of Full House. Immediately, friends and co-stars began speaking out about his passing, including Saget's TV daughters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The Olsens and Saget starred on Full House together for eight seasons, from 1987 to 1995, with Saget playing father Danny Tanner and the Olsens splitting the role of his youngest daughter, Michelle. The Full House cast stayed in touch in the years that followed, and Saget's death was obviously a huge loss for them.

For their part, Mary-Kate and Ashley released a statement in which they talk about what kind of person Saget was and share their condolences with his family. Read on to see what the sisters and some of Saget's other Full House co-stars had to say in response to the tragic news.

RELATED: The Saddest TV Deaths of All Time.

Saget died on Sunday at age 65.

Bob Saget at the premiere of "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" in 2018
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9. He was in the city because of his comedy tour. The Orange County Sheriff's Office told CNN in a statement, "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Saget's family released a statement to CNN confirming his death. "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the statement reads. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Mary-Kate and Ashley say he's still by their side.

Bob Saget, Ashley Olsen, and Mary-Kate Olsen at the "Farce of the Penguins" DVD release party in 2007
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mary-Kate and Ashley's statement makes clear how much Saget means to them. "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man," their statement reads, as reported by ABC News. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

Saget shared three daughters—Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer—with his first wife Sherri Kramer, and was married to Kelly Rizzo at the time of his death.

The Olsens and Saget had remained close.

Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate Olsen, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Ashley Olsen, and Bob Saget at the premiere of "New York Minute" in 2004
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage via Getty Images

Full House went off the air over 25 years ago, and Mary-Kate and Ashley changed careers from being actors to being fashion designers and did not take part in the revival, Fuller House, but they were still close with Saget. In an interview on the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum in February 2021, Saget talked about his connection to each of his Full House daughters, who also include Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin.

"I'm very close with Candace, always was since we did the pilot. Jodie used to sleep over at my house and play with my daughter Aubrey, my oldest," he said (via E! News). "Ashley and Mary-Kate, I love so much. When I'm in New York or when they're here, when we can, we see each other." He added of all four women, "They've all been there for me in a big way when I've gone through hard stuff."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Other co-stars memorialized Saget, too.

John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, and Bob Saget at Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine in 2019
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

In response to the news of Saget's death, some of his other Full House co-stars shared their thoughts. "I don't know what to say," Bure wrote on Twitter. "I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on the show, tweeted, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Dave Coulier, who played Joey, wrote, "My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave."

Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy, the best friend of Bure's character, shared a lengthy statement on Instagram, which reads in part, "He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again. Bob ended every text, every interaction with 'Love you.' Didn't matter how long or short we'd been apart."

RELATED: This Was Betty White's Last Word, According to a Friend.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Susan Lucci and Walt Willey on "All My Children" in 1989
    Susan Lucci and Walt Willey on "All My Children" in 1989
    Culture

    See Susan Lucci from "All My Children" Today

    The star known for playing Erica Kane is now 75.

  • Woman talking virtually to doctor holding throat
    Woman talking virtually to doctor holding throat
    Health

    If You Talk Like This, Get a Cancer Screening

    Don't dismiss this subtle symptom, experts say.

  • A woman sitting in her car getting her nose swabbed as part of a COVID-19 test
    A woman sitting in her car getting her nose swabbed as part of a COVID-19 test
    Health

    Omicron May Already Be Peaking in These States

    An expert says cases may soon go down here.

  • Woman with flu taking temperature
    Woman with flu taking temperature
    Health

    If You Take Tylenol and This, Get Your Liver Checked

    It's a potentially fatal combination, experts say.

  • Two people drinking soda.
    Two people drinking soda.
    Health

    Drinking This Daily Raises Your Dementia Risk

    It might not be the healthy option.

  • unsuccessful-proposal-woman
    unsuccessful-proposal-woman
    Relationships

    The Zodiac Sign Least Likely to Tie the Knot

    Astrologists reveal who's least likely to marry.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group