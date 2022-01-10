On Sunday, Jan. 9, fans were shocked to hear of the death of Bob Saget, comedian and star of Full House. Immediately, friends and co-stars began speaking out about his passing, including Saget's TV daughters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The Olsens and Saget starred on Full House together for eight seasons, from 1987 to 1995, with Saget playing father Danny Tanner and the Olsens splitting the role of his youngest daughter, Michelle. The Full House cast stayed in touch in the years that followed, and Saget's death was obviously a huge loss for them.

For their part, Mary-Kate and Ashley released a statement in which they talk about what kind of person Saget was and share their condolences with his family. Read on to see what the sisters and some of Saget's other Full House co-stars had to say in response to the tragic news.

RELATED: The Saddest TV Deaths of All Time.

Saget died on Sunday at age 65.

Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9. He was in the city because of his comedy tour. The Orange County Sheriff's Office told CNN in a statement, "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Saget's family released a statement to CNN confirming his death. "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the statement reads. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Mary-Kate and Ashley say he's still by their side.

Mary-Kate and Ashley's statement makes clear how much Saget means to them. "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man," their statement reads, as reported by ABC News. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

Saget shared three daughters—Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer—with his first wife Sherri Kramer, and was married to Kelly Rizzo at the time of his death.

The Olsens and Saget had remained close.

Full House went off the air over 25 years ago, and Mary-Kate and Ashley changed careers from being actors to being fashion designers and did not take part in the revival, Fuller House, but they were still close with Saget. In an interview on the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum in February 2021, Saget talked about his connection to each of his Full House daughters, who also include Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin.

"I'm very close with Candace, always was since we did the pilot. Jodie used to sleep over at my house and play with my daughter Aubrey, my oldest," he said (via E! News). "Ashley and Mary-Kate, I love so much. When I'm in New York or when they're here, when we can, we see each other." He added of all four women, "They've all been there for me in a big way when I've gone through hard stuff."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Other co-stars memorialized Saget, too.

In response to the news of Saget's death, some of his other Full House co-stars shared their thoughts. "I don't know what to say," Bure wrote on Twitter. "I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on the show, tweeted, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Dave Coulier, who played Joey, wrote, "My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave."

Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy, the best friend of Bure's character, shared a lengthy statement on Instagram, which reads in part, "He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again. Bob ended every text, every interaction with 'Love you.' Didn't matter how long or short we'd been apart."

RELATED: This Was Betty White's Last Word, According to a Friend.