Smarter Living

Woman Finds Thousands of Hatched Praying-Mantis Bugs in Christmas Tree

Add this to list of “cons” of real Christmas trees. 

By Leah Groth
November 29, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Leah Groth
November 29, 2023

The debate between whether to get a real or fake Christmas tree has been argued for decades on end. There are undeniable pros and cons to both. Real trees smell better and offer that authentic Christmas feel. However, it involves killing a tree, real trees are more likely to catch on fire, and are kind of messy. Fake trees on the other hand are often prelit, saving lots of time stringing lights, and reusable year after year. However, they don't offer that authentic pine aroma, and tend to look, well fake. One woman on TikTok has offered a new con of real trees to the argument: They are more likely to host bugs — like thousands of praying mantis'. 

1
Andrew Shared a Video About Her Surprise Discovery

christmas tree and christmas decorations
Shutterstock

Andrea, who goes by the TikTok handle @andeekitty, shared a video about the surprise she found in her real Christmas tree: Thousands of praying mantis bugs. 

2
She Found "A Million" Praying Mantis Babies in Her Tree

andeekitty/Tiktok

"That time our tree hatched a million friends," Andrea wrote in the text overlay. In the freaky photo, baby praying-mantis bugs can be seen all over the tree.

3
Now, "Only Fake Trees"

fake christmas trees in the store
Shutterstock

Andrea, grossed out by the discovery, claims she has sworn off real trees. "Only fake trees from now on," she added. 

4
She Concluded: "Beware of the Real Trees

A Christmas tree vendor selling a tree to a young woman
iStock / SDI Productions

"Beware of the real trees," she added in the video's caption adding the hashtags #christmastreefail and #faketreenextyear.

5
Other People Chimed in On Similar Experiences

andeekitty/Tiktok

Andrea isn't the only person who has discovered bugs and other animals in their tree. Several people commented, sharing their experiences. 

6
One Woman Found Recluse Spiders in Her Tree

Horizontal image of a venomous brown recluse or fiddleback spider hiding inside a pair of denim jean pants.
iStock

Mine was filled with brown recluse spiders with a bunch of babies," commented another person. "My whole house was covered and my puppy was bitten on his nose and died within 2 hours."

7
Someone Even Found a Bat

bats hanging in a wooden attic
Shutterstock/Lillian Tveit

"I had a bat in mine one year," wrote another. "That was fun."

8
It Happened to Someone's Neighbor and "They Chucked the Tree"

elementary age boy uses magnifying glass to discover nature. This curious, student explorer excitedly investigates a praying mantis, which he holds in his hand. Nature background. The child is of Asian, Indian, or Latin descent. Science, education themes.
iStock

"This happened to an old neighbor of mine, they chucked the tree right off the second story deck," another chimed in. 

ELATED: 2 Alternatives That Are Just As Beneficial as Walking 10,000 Steps

9
Others Said They Will Be Getting Fake Trees From Now On

pine cone on pine tree
Shutterstock/JadeCross

"The fresh pine smell ain't worth this," one concluded. Another agreed: "Nevermind I don't want a real tree," they wrote. 

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • USPS mail embodies interconnectedness, delivering messages and goods worldwide, symbolizing communication, unity, and global outreach
    USPS mail embodies interconnectedness, delivering messages and goods worldwide, symbolizing communication, unity, and global outreach
    Smarter Living

    USPS Is Temporarily Suspending Services

    Two states are affected.

  • Fort Wright - Circa July 2020: Walmart Retail Location. Walmart introduced its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment and plans on hiring 265,000 veterans.
    Fort Wright - Circa July 2020: Walmart Retail Location. Walmart introduced its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment and plans on hiring 265,000 veterans.
    Smarter Living

    Walmart Shoppers Threaten Boycott

    They're tired of the self-checkout policy.

  • Doctor diagnosing patient’s health on asthma, lung disease, long COVID-19, coronavirus or bone cancer illness with radiological chest x-ray film for medical healthcare hospital service
    Doctor diagnosing patient’s health on asthma, lung disease, long COVID-19, coronavirus or bone cancer illness with radiological chest x-ray film for medical healthcare hospital service
    Wellness

    China's Seeing a Surge in Respiratory Illness

    Here's what's really behind it, doctors say.

  • Taylor Swift performing in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 17, 2023
    Taylor Swift performing in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 17, 2023
    Entertainment

    Swift Concertgoer Details “Alarming” Conditions

    He attended the same show where a fan died.

  • Dog hiding under covers during a thunder storm
    Dog hiding under covers during a thunder storm
    Smarter Living

    A Definitive List of Common Phobias

    Some are much more common than you'd think.

  • Beyoncé and Tina Knowles at the 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show press conference
    Beyoncé and Tina Knowles at the 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show press conference
    Entertainment

    Tina Knowles Defends Daughter Beyoncé

    She slams claims that the singer lightens her skin.

Copyright 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.