See New Photos of Madonna & Son David Celebrating His 16th Birthday

There was just a big reason to celebrate in Madonna's household this week. On Sept. 24, Madonna's son, David Banda, turned 16 years old. The pop star shared photos from David's birthday on Instagram, including a few of them posing together and his outdoor celebration with plenty of decorations.

David is one of Madonna's six children, who range in age from nine to 24. While it's not the main focus of her Instagram account, the singer shares occasional glimpses of her family life. Read on to see David's birthday party and to find out more about the Queen of Pop's family.

RELATED: See Mick Jagger's 8 Kids, Ranging From 4 to 50 Years Old.

David had his party at home.

David celebrated in the family's backyard with food, a flower-filled tablescape, and a huge display of balloons.

Madonna captioned her post, "Sweet 16 in our New Back Yard! So much to be grateful for!!" Along with pictures of the decorations, she also shared photos of herself hugging David and one of David reading a birthday card.

Madonna also shared some photos of David growing up.

In another post, Madonna shared snaps of David over the years, spanning from when he was a baby through present day. The photos show David giving a speech, wearing a tux, playing a guitar, and more. In the caption, his 63-year-old mom wrote about how proud she is of her son.

"David Banda!! I cannot believe you have grown into This Young Man! This Artist. This Athlete. This Articulate and Charismatic Human," she wrote. "Who knew when i met you at Home of Hope Orphanage in Malawi, drinking coke out of a baby bottle and wearing no diaper that you would become this force of nature? Happy Sweet Sixteen!"

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

David is a soccer player.

When Madonna calls her son "this athlete," she's referring to him being a soccer player. David plays for the Juventus academy in Los Angeles. Juventus is one of the teams in the Italian soccer league.

In May, Madonna posted a video of David playing and his siblings taking in the game. "It was a heated Game for Juventus and Man United! Juventus lost!!" she wrote in the caption. "But as David said to us as he walked off The field: 'Losing is what makes us Winners.'"

David is just one member of the pop star's large family.

Madonna shares David with her ex-husband, Guy Ritchie, with whom she also welcomed 21-year-old son Rocco. She also has four daughters: 24-year-old Lourdes Leon with ex Carlos Leon, 15-year-0ld Mercy James, and nine-year-old twins Stella and Estere. She adopted her youngest three girls on her own.

Recently, Madonna shared a video from Stella and Estere's August birthday party. Like David's party, it was also held at home and was exuberantly decorated. In the video, the family dance together, and the girls excitedly receive Jordan sneakers as their present.

RELATED: See the Late John Candy's Kids, Who Are Following in His Footsteps.