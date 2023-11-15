Leonardo DiCaprio Raps and Gets Immediately Roasted by Fans

Leonardo DiCaprio's 49th birthday party was full of A-listers and held at a private residence, but a video still leaked from the event of the actor really letting loose. In a video published by TMZ, the Killers of the Flower Moon star is on a mic, rapping along to a song that's playing. And while he's clearly having a good time with his guests, some viewers found the clip and his rhyming skills to be unbearably cringe-worthy. On social media, DiCaprio is also being compared to one fictional character in particular.

DiCaprio's birthday was Nov. 11, and his party was held the same day. As reported by the New York Post, the celebration took place at a home in Hollywood, and attendees reportedly included Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek, Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, and Kate Beckinsale. Additionally, People reports that Tobey Maguire, Snoop Dogg, and Lil Wayne were at the party, with the latter performing during the evening. DiCaprio's reported girlfriend, 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti was in attendance, as well.

At one point, DiCaprio took the mic and rapped along to "DWYCK" by Gang Starr featuring Nice & Smooth while dancing along with a crowd of partygoers. A source told People, "At one point everyone was singing classic hip hop." DiCaprio was also said to be "raised and carried around the room" at the party which lasted until 4 a.m.

The New York Post reported that many users replying to a Reddit thread about DiCaprio's rap made fun of his performance. "Leo is literal proof that your growth gets stunted at the age you become famous," wrote a Reddit user. Another posted, "I can't bring myself to turn on the sound button omg." Someone else wrote, "This is the whitest thing I've ever seen," while another person added, "why is he always so cringe."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Several social media posts compared the Oscar-winner to Kendall Roy, Jeremy Strong's Succession character. In a Season 2 episode of the series, Kendall memorably performs an original rap at a party for his father Logan (Brian Cox), to his family's chagrin.

"Is he literally doing a Kendall Roy??" someone wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Someone else posted, "Succession was so real." Another X user wrote, "Leo turning into Kendall Roy is a funny plot twist."

But as some poked fun at DiCaprio, many others defended him. A lot of people pointed out that he was clearly having a great time, and others were impressed by his taste in music.

"Leo DiCaprio was rapping DWYCK word for word and they callin it 'cringe' smh," wrote an X user. Someone posted, "Let the man rap, people. It's his party, geez," and another user responded, "Right? People suck so much. Like i'm sure all these folks are just super fantastic MCs/Singers. I certainly didn't have 'defend Leo DiCaprio rapping' on my bingo card today." Someone else wrote, "leo dicaprio rapping gang starr & nice and smooth's 'DWYCK' at his 49th birthday is yet another prime example that 90s hip-hop/rap will always reign supreme."

On Reddit, a user wrote, "I would love to see the birthday parties of all the people commenting negatively. You wish you had this kind of opportunity to have fun, come on. Let the man celebrate." Another user posted, "I'm not a fan of him but I see nothing wrong with this video. He's just having fun."

