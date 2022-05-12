Culture

She Played Laura Palmer on "Twin Peaks." See Sheryl Lee Now at 55.

It's been over 30 years since the cult classic series premiered.

By Lia Beck
May 12, 2022
By Lia Beck
May 12, 2022

Anyone who has watched the surreal mystery series Twin Peaks knows Sheryl Lee best as Laura Palmer, the popular high schooler whose murder is being investigated. But while Lee was originally cast to play a character who died, she ended up being much more involved in Twin Peaks than she could've imagined. In the original series, she also played another character, Maddy Ferguson; in the prequel movie, she starred as Laura prior to her death; and in 2017, she returned for a revival series.

This is all to say, Lee is still connected to the Twin Peaks universe, but you may not know what else she's been up to in her life and career. Read on to find out about Lee's other acting roles, her second job, and her family life.

READ THIS NEXT: This Is Why You Never Hear From Bridget Fonda Anymore.

Her career hasn't been all Twin Peaks.

Sheryl Lee after a performance of "Salome" in 1992
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Twin Peaks was Lee's breakout project when it premiered in 1990, but she went on to act in many more shows and movies. She's taken on roles in the series L.A. Doctors, One Tree Hill, and Dirty Sexy Money, to name a few. She was also in the movies Backbeat, Vampires, and Winter's Bone. Lee has acted on stage, as well, notably in the Broadway play Salome and in Love Letters.

She's also a teacher.

Sheryl Lee at the Third Annual Celebrity Pool Tournament to Benefit AIDS Project Los Angeles in 1994
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In addition to being an actor herself, Lee also teaches acting. She taught the workshop Directing Actors for Camera at UCLA, according to the school's website. She also ran The Actor's Directors Workshop with her Twin Peaks co-star Gary Hershberger. In an interview with 25YearsLater in 2019, Lee explained that she was inspired go into education by the teachers she's had, in both acting and other fields.

"I had many wonderful teachers, and I always felt very grateful for my teachers, and I felt that part of my way of expressing my gratitude would be to someday pass it along," she said. "It's like a river, and we must keep the water of that wisdom flowing. I didn't know when I would teach, or what that would look like. It kind of organically and naturally… the timing presented itself to me before I made the conscious decision, 'Oh, now is the time.'"

She's a mother.

Elijah Diamond and Sheryl Lee at the premiere of "Twin Peaks" in 2017
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Lee has a 22-year-old son, Elijah Diamond, with her ex-husband, Jesse Diamond, a photographer and son of singer Neil Diamond. Lee's private life is kept pretty private, but she and her son walked the red carpet at the Twin Peaks revival premiere together.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Returning to where it all started was special for her.

Sheryl Lee at the UCLA M.F.A. Directors Spotlight in 2017
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage via Getty Images

When Twin Peaks returned in 2017, Lee was thrilled to rejoin the cast and crew, who she's known for so long.

"Getting to work with all of those people, like [co-creator] David [Lynch] and [co-creator] Mark Frost, and creatively being able to to be challenged and grow—and to work with all of those artists in every department, it's such an incredible group of artists," she told Vulture. "From the cinematographer to the sound to the editing to the art department, the actors, the writing. It's all so delightful to dive back into the world and see everybody again. We've known each other for 30 years, a lot of us. It's certainly a relief that it's being well-received, too."

READ THIS NEXT: See Former Child Star Haley Joel Osment Now at 34.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • woman in black turtleneck buying meat
    woman in black turtleneck buying meat
    Health

    If You Have This Meat in Your Freezer, Throw It Out

    A new public health alert could affect items you already bought.

  • women shopping together in a supermarket.
    women shopping together in a supermarket.
    Health

    FDA Warns Shoppers to Look Out for These 2 Words

    This is a red flag on supplements and food.

  • A Southwest Airlines flight landing at an airport
    A Southwest Airlines flight landing at an airport
    Travel

    Southwest Is Making These 3 Changes to Flights

    Your next trip with the airline could be different.

  • Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAadms, and Lacey Chabert in "Mean Girls"
    Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAadms, and Lacey Chabert in "Mean Girls"
    Culture

    Former Teen Star on "Gross" Fan Encounters

    Amanda Seyfried was subjected to sexual comments.

  • Selma Blair
    Selma Blair
    Health

    Selma Blair Reveals How She Got Sober

    She struggled with alcoholism since the age of 7.

  • Marilyn Monroe in 1956
    Marilyn Monroe in 1956
    Culture

    NC-17 Marilyn Movie Will "Offend Everyone"

    At least, that's what the director says.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group