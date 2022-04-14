See "Just Shoot Me!" Star Laura San Giacomo Now at 59

Whether it's from a long-running sitcom or an all-time classic romantic comedy, there's a good chance you recognize Laura San Giacomo. The actor starred in the NBC series Just Shoot Me!, about the office of a fashion magazine, from 1997 to 2003, and she also played Julia Roberts' character's best friend, Kit De Luca, in 1990's Pretty Woman, in addition to many other roles. These days San Giacomo, now 59, is still acting and has appeared on many popular series in recent years. Read on to find out more about her life and career today.

RELATED: She Played Mimi on The Drew Carey Show. See Kathy Kinney Now at 67.

You can catch her on a popular crime drama.

Well before Just Shoot Me!, San Giacomo was already acting. Her big break came in 1989 with her role in Sex, Lies, and Videotape. She was also in the movies Quigley Down Under, Once Around, and Under Suspicion.

Since Just Shoot Me! ended in 2003, San Giacomo has made a number of guest appearances on TV shows, and she's also played regular roles on Veronica Mars, Saving Grace, and Animal Kingdom. Currently, she has a recurring role on NCIS. She was also in the 2019 movie Honey Boy and the 2021 movie Violet.

"NCIS has a lot of play in it, even though some of the subject matter is not light and airy," she told Oprah: Where Are They Now (via Entertainment Tonight). "But there is a feeling to it that is really playful and has a depth to it. So, that's exactly what I wanted, some place where I felt like I could… there was really a warm, creative environment, and that's what's there."

She reunited with her Just Shoot Me! costars.

In 2020, the cast, creator, and director of Just Shoot Me! reunited for a virtual chat for Hulu. They looked back on their favorite moments from the show and reminisced about their time together. You can watch the full reunion on YouTube.

RELATED: For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

She's a wife and mother.

San Giacomo has been married twice. She was married to actor Cameron Dye from 1990 to 1998, and they share a son, Mason Dye, who is now 26. Since 2000, San Giacomo has been married to actor Matt Adler.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

She's an advocate for people with disabilities.

San Giacomo's son has cerebral palsy, and she has been passionately involved in education for children with disabilities and changing the way these differences are viewed. As reported by The New York Times, San Giacomo helped start the CHIME Institute's charter school at which children with disabilities and without all learn together as equals.

As a mother with this kind of experience, San Giacomo wishes that society would look at the parents of children with disabilities differently.

"What would happen if the doctor said to you—instead of these ridiculously heartbreaking predictions, which are so often not true—why don't they say to you, 'Look, this is the greatest gift that you are going to be given,'" she explained on Oprah: Where Are They Now. "'This is the chance for you to become smarter and more inventive than you ever through you would be. You are being called to the biggest plate of your life. You are going to understand the meaning of parenthood more than you ever could. You are going to experience the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, and it's going to the the biggest love affair of your life. Now, let's acknowledge your gift and now let's get to work.'"

RELATED: Katey Sagal Played Peg on Married … With Children. See Her Now at 68.