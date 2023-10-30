Ione Skye Reveals Final Text Conversation With Childhood Friend Matthew Perry

Following the shocking death of Friends star Matthew Perry on Saturday, Oct. 28, many who were close with the actor or worked with him over the years have been sharing their memories and condolences publicly. One of these co-stars and friends is Ione Skye, who starred with Perry in 1988's A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon (his film debut) when they were in their late teens. In an Instagram post, she shared screenshots of her final conversation with the 54-year-old star, which showed that he reached out to her days before his death, when he heard a song that reminded him of her.

RELATED: 6 '80s Movies You Can't Watch Anywhere.

"My last exchange a week ago. I'm very very sad. Loved this guy," Skye captioned her Instagram post. She included a photo of herself and Perry when they were younger, along with their text conversation.

"Hi! I hope all is well. I was meditating (I meditate now) and 'In You[r] Eyes' started playing. And I instantly thought of you and how beautiful you are," Perry wrote, in reference to the Peter Gabriel song made famous by Skye's movie Say Anything... Skye responded, "Awe. I love that. Xo."

The two then continued to reminisce. "Hope you are healthy and happy," Perry wrote. "Yes I am both. I think! Good to hear from you. I only have nice memories with you," Skye wrote back. The Friends actor responded, "Me too. That one afternoon, I was just sitting in my apartment, and there you were!"

Skye received supportive comments and sympathetic messages on her Instagram post, including from some other famous friends. Patricia Arquette wrote, "I'm so sorry honey." Questlove posted "Oh man……." Debi Mazar wrote, "I'm so sorry" with heart emoji. Karen Elson posted, "So heartbreaking, I'm sorry for your loss."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Meredith Salenger, another co-star from A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, posted a sad face and broken heart emoji. On her own Instagram account, she also shared some photos of herself and Perry, including one of them on the set of the movie with late actor River Phoenix. "Oh no no no no no! Matty! Oh man. My heart breaks. Matty…" she wrote in the caption. "Matthew and I have known each other since were were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet @mattyperry4."

Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his home on Saturday afternoon. The Los Angeles Fire Department told People, "An adult male patient was deceased prior to first response arrival. The patient was found by a bystander who had repositioned the victim where the head was out of water. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the jacuzzi and did a quick medical assessment to find he was deceased."

The Whole Nine Yards actor's family said in a statement to People, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.