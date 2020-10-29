Sometimes life proves to be stranger than fiction–or even fan fiction. This was the case for one Harry Styles' fan on Oct. 28 when she arrived home to a letter from the pop star waiting for her on the fridge. According to superfan Theodora, Styles wound up at her house when his car broke down nearby. He sought refuge at the nearest house and decided to make himself useful by feeding the fish and signing an autograph. To see what Styles' letter said, read on. And for more fun celebrity news, check out The Dorky Ryan Reynolds Throwback Photo Hugh Jackman Posted for His Birthday.

"Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad's friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea," the letter began. "I'm devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon." Styles closed out the letter writing, "Treat people with kindness," the title of a song on his most recent album, Fine Line.

"All my love, Harry. P.S. I fed the fish," Styles signed the letter. Fun fact: According to Theodora's Instagram, her fish is named Harry.

IG || "Just came home and found out who was house sitting… 😶" (©️theadoraaaaaaaa) pic.twitter.com/Et14ddcU5r — Harry Styles Updates (@OfficialWithHES) October 28, 2020

Styles also affixed a watermelon shaped sticky note to the letter, which read, "Tell your dad to get in touch, and I'll see you at a show." (The signature flourish is no doubt a nod to his summer hit "Watermelon Sugar.") Although Theodora made her Instagram account private after she went viral, another diligent fan was able to post the photo evidence to Twitter.

Styles also signed Theodora's copy of Fine Line on vinyl. "Theodora, sending you all my love, I'm so sorry we missed each other. Until next time," reads the cover of the album now, followed by a heart and his signature. In true 2020 fashion, Styles even drew a mask on his face on the album cover.

Styles isn't the only celebrity to give a fan a huge surprise. Read on for other famous acts of kindness.

1 Niall Horan

Styles' former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan bought hot chocolate for fans on a chilly winter night in 2016. According to Yahoo!, after Horan passed fans who were lining up to get tickets to his appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon the next day, he immediately set out to get them warm beverages. The singer tried three different Starbucks locations before finding one that was open at that hour. After handing out the cocoa, he posed for selfies and chatted with fans.

2 Chris Hemsworth

Most stars use their time on talk shows to promote their upcoming projects, but Chris Hemsworth decided to spend his time on Ellen honoring a young man named Tristan Budzyn-Barker, who returned his wallet to him through the mail in 2016. Not only did Budzyn-Barker get to hang out on stage with Hemsworth, but Shutterfly gifted him $10,000 towards college, which he had been struggling to save for.

In 2018, Hemsworth also picked up a hitchhiker and took him to his destination via helicopter. "Picked up a hitchhiker, wasn't a serial killer which we were stoked about and just happened to be a kick *** musician," wrote Hemsworth on his Instagram to promote the singer-songwriter.

3 Zac Efron

When one of Zac Efron's fans broke his phone while chasing him for a picture four years ago, Efron decided to not only pose for a photo but also replace the shattered phone. "This is what I love about my fans – when they get excited, but @dopekid_23 actually smashed his phone while chasing me for a snapchat," reads Efron's Instagram post. "That's dedication so I'ma hook you up with a new phone my brother! To all my fans out there holdin it down – love and respect. And be careful with your phones."

4 Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves made a surprise visit to a Louisiana fan's home in 2019. "Wow! Yesterday was a dream come true!" wrote Twitter user Stacey. "We knew @KeanuReevess_ was filming up the street so my son said we need to make a sign that says 'You're breathtaking' so we did! A few cars stopped but then a car stopped and there he was!! He actually stopped! Oh my heavens!"

5 David Harbour

In 2018, high school senior Damaris had asked how many retweets it would take for Stranger Things star David Harbour to take her senior photos with her, to which he replied, "25k. And I get to wear the school sweatshirt and hold a trombone." She racked up enough retweets for Harbour to come through on his promise, and the photo evidence is glorious. Shortly after that, Harbour also officiated a wedding for a fan who got over 125,000 retweets.

6 Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is famously generous to her fans, but she once even went so far as to buy a fan a house. The fan, Stephanie, who was homeless and pregnant at the time, shared her story of how Swift bought her a home, along with pictures of the two together. Swift also left a $15,500 donation on a GoFundMe page for a fan who was struggling to pay her mother's medical bills.