Newly Free Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Her Post-Prison Plans

After serving seven years of a 10-year sentence, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison on Thursday, Dec. 28. In 2016, she was convicted of second-degree murder regarding the killing of her mother, Claudine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, which took place in June 2015. Gypsy had been physically and mentally abused by Dee Dee and was a victim of factitious disorder by proxy (previously known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy), which is described by the Mayo Clinic as "when someone falsely claims that another person has physical or psychological signs or symptoms of illness, or causes injury or disease in another person with the intention of deceiving others." Gypsy was treated for illnesses that she didn't actually have and underwent many unnecessary procedures.

After being victimized by her mother for years, Gypsy planned Dee Dee's murder along with her then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn, who stabbed Dee Dee to death. Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of first-degree murder.

RELATED: Fans Are Demanding a Netflix Boycott Over This "Disgraceful" True Crime Series.

Now, Gypsy has been released and has opened up both about her regrets and about her plans for the future.

"I'm ready for freedom," she told People just prior to the end of her sentence. "I'm ready to expand and I think that goes for every facet of my life." The 32-year-old also expressed regret over the murder plot, saying of her mother, "She didn't deserve that. She was a sick woman and unfortunately I wasn't educated enough to see that. She deserved to be where I am, sitting in prison doing time for criminal behavior."

Play

Gypsy—who along with Dee Dee received generous support from charities due to her alleged illnesses, including muscular dystrophy and leukemia—also said, "If I had another chance to redo everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick. Or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, 'You know what, I'm going to go tell the police everything.' I kind of struggle with that."

Today, Gypsy is married to Ryan Anderson, a teacher she wed in 2022 while in prison. "We're in love," she told People. "When I'm at home with my family, with my husband's arms around me and I'm surrounded by my loved ones, that is when I will be happy."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Gypsy will be telling her story in the Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which premieres Jan. 5. She is also publishing an e-book, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, on Jan. 9.

She told People that she wants to share her story, because it could help others who are in abusive situations. "I want to make sure that people in abusive relationships do not resort to murder," she said. "It may seem like every avenue is closed off but there is always another way. Do anything, but don't take this course of action."

Additionally, Gypsy hopes to meet one of her favorite musicians, Taylor Swift, after being released. She told TMZ that she and Anderson have tickets for the Kansas City Chiefs' Dec. 31 game—Swift is dating tight end Travis Kelce and often attends games. If this doesn't work out, Gypsy said that she would like to attend Swift's October 2024 Eras Tour concert in New Orleans.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.