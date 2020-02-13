Work culture in the U.S. is rapidly changing. Advancements in technology have made it harder than ever to unplug, but they've also opened up more possibilities for working at home and having a more flexible schedule. And, according to a new survey by the career website Flexjobs, that's a good thing, because 95 percent of people say having more flexible jobs would make them happier.

Specially, of the 3,900 people surveyed, 89 percent believed that a flexible job would help them take better care of themselves, 86 percent thought it would decrease their stress levels, and 67 percent believed that it would help them exercise more.

Additionally, nearly two-thirds (64 percent) said that a flexible job would improve their sex life and their romantic relationships, and 80 percent believed it would enable them to be a better spouse or partner. The vast majority (94 percent) thought a flexible job would help them be a better parent, giving them more time to spend with family.

It's no wonder, then, why 95 percent of participants believed a flexible job would make them a happier person overall. According to the survey, they're not wrong, as those who did have flexible jobs reported lower stress levels and a better overall work-life balance than those who did not.

Flexible jobs also tend to allow people to take time off due to personal circumstances, such as a divorce or death in the family. The majority of respondents (88 percent) said that they would have been able to stay at their jobs if their company had some flexibility in those circumstances.

And of the 2,1000 participants who identified themselves as having a mental illness, such as anxiety or depression, 84 percent said that a flexible job would help them better manage their mental health.

More flexibility at work—like the option to work remotely—has proven benefits for employers, too. Research has shown that people who work from home are happier and more productive than those who work in an office. In a 2017 study out of Stanford University, for example, researchers reported a 13 percent improvement in performance from people working at home. Plus, resignations at the company surveyed dropped 50 percent.

In addition, an increasing number of reports show that millennials and Generation Zers value flexibility over stability in the workplace.

"The traditional 9-to-5 office job doesn't adequately support the lives millennials and Gen Zs want to live," Upwork's CEO Stephane Kasriel told CNBC in 2019. "As they ascend into managerial positions, they're ditching traditional, archaic models of work in favor of a flexible, remote workforce. They should fix the issues that my generation didn't see coming or didn't have the courage to fix."