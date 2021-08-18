Fabio Just Revealed His Unusual Secret to "Reversing the Aging Process"

Becoming famous—at least by name—for being a romance novel cover star seems unlikely, but that's exactly what happened to Fabio Lanzoni in the '80s and '90s. Appearing on the cover of hundreds of books put Fabio in the spotlight, but he ended up riding the wave to TV and film appearances, spokesperson roles, and more. (Remember those I Can't Believe It's Not Butter ads?) Now, the height of Fabio's fame is decades in the past, and, in a new interview with People, he's opening up about his life today—including the unexpected beauty tip he believes is "reversing the aging process." Read on to find out what it is and why he swears by it.

Fabio sleeps in a hyperbaric chamber.

In his interview with People, Fabio revealed that he sleeps in a hyperbaric chamber, which he says "reverses the aging process." The model did not share how frequently he does this, however.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment." It can be used to treat many issues including severe anemia, carbon monoxide poisoning, decompression sickness, burns, and more. The therapy often lasts for about two hours.

"In a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber, the air pressure is increased two to three times higher than normal air pressure. Under these conditions, your lungs can gather much more oxygen than would be possible breathing pure oxygen at normal air pressure," Mayo Clinic explains.

He's not the only celeb who does this.

Fabio isn't alone. In his docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, Justin Bieber said that he began sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber to help with managing his anxiety, even though that is not a known benefit of using one of the chambers. He explained that he kept one in his home and one in his music studio, as reported by Insider. NBA player LeBron James is also known to have used hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

It can cost thousands of dollars to have your own hyperbaric chamber at home, but hyperbaric oxygen therapy is also available at doctor's offices.

Hyperbaric chambers are not known to prevent aging.

While Fabio might claim he's reversing the aging process, that's not what hyperbaric chambers are meant for. Popular Science reported earlier this year that a lot of research is being done into the effect of hyperbaric oxygen therapy on aging, but that, so far, experts say "there's a lack of strong evidence showing this pricey treatment has any effects on aging." On top of that, hyperbaric chambers can be very dangerous if used incorrectly.

As for Fabio, he shared his other health habits, too.

People reports that Fabio avoids sweets, alcohol, and drugs, and works out all the time. He also told the magazine that he had lost about 30 pounds recently.

In other life updates, Fabio shared that he is single and looking. He hopes to find a woman who is funny, not obsessed with social media, and enjoys being in nature. "She can't be afraid about bugs," he said. He told People that he'd like to get married and have kids. "There is quantity, but I want quality," Fabio added of his dating search.

