Customers all over know to turn to Etsy when they're looking for unique gifts. Etsy is an online global marketplace that connects customers with sellers offering handmade, antique, and distinctive products. In 2020, the website grew to more than 81.9 million buyers, which is a stark increase from the 46 million buyers it had in 2019. But even if it's a go-to shopping destination for many, that doesn't mean you can find anything there. In fact, Etsy just banned the sale of certain products from its online marketplace. Read on to find out what you won't be able to buy on the site.

Etsy just expanded its ban on weapons to include weapon-related products.

On May 25, Etsy expanded its weapons ban to include prohibiting the sale of all gun parts and accessories attached to firearms, Fox Business reported. According to a statement given to the news outlet, the company said it has prohibited the sale of weapons through its marketplace for a long time, but is simply "expanding this enforcement." The website—which was updated on May 25—now says that Etsy prohibits the sale of all firearms and subsequent parts and accessories, as well as some imitation firearms, knives, and hand weapons. Storage items for guns can still be sold on Etsy, as long as they are "not affixed to the gun in any way," and that can include cases, racks, and holsters, the company says.

Etsy says sellers were given advance notice about this new ban.

Per Fox Business, these new rules were communicated two weeks ago to sellers on the platform who would be affected. This gave them time to update their inventory to comply with the new policy before items were removed from their stores on May 25. "We take the safety of our marketplace very seriously, and we regularly revisit our policies and make adjustments in accordance with industry, legal, and regulatory standards," a spokesperson for Etsy explained.

These are not the only products banned from being sold on Etsy.

Etsy may have just updated its weapons ban, but the company has also prohibited other items from being sold on the site. This includes—but is not limited to—alcohol, drugs, drug paraphernalia, animals, items made from human remains, hazardous materials, items that promote hate, and counterfeit items.

"For a variety of reasons, we prohibit certain types of items from Etsy," the company states on its website. "Some items present legal risks to our community; others are inconsistent with our values, are harmful to our members, or simply are not in the spirit of Etsy."

Etsy is going after sellers caught selling banned items.

According to Etsy's Prohibited Items Policy, the company has a "zero tolerance policy" for the sale of prohibited items. Anyone violating this policy and found selling probated items can immediately get their account suspended or terminated. And it seems that Etsy is all-in on enforcing this policy these days. On April 29, the company released a statement announcing that it was investing a minimum of $40 million to improve its policy enforcement of banned goods this year after an Business Insider investigation found around 800 active listings for items that were supposedly prohibited according to the marketplace's guidelines.

