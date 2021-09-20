When your sisters are fashion designers, it just makes sense to use that to your advantage. That's exactly what Elizabeth Olsen did for the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday night when she wore a dress by The Row. The Row is the line founded by her older sisters, former child actors Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. To attend the ceremony as a nominee for WandaVision, Elizabeth chose an off-white gown with a v-neckline and flowy sleeves.

It was a big night for Elizabeth, who was up for her first Emmy for her starring role in the Disney+ Marvel series. Elizabeth was nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, but lost out to Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown. While she might not have taken home an award, fans loved that she made the evening a family affair through her choice of look. Read on to find out more about Elizabeth's Emmys night and to learn about her sisters' influence on her style.

Elizabeth's dress was custom.

Being the sister of the designers, of course Elizabeth wore a dress made just for her rather than one of their ready-to-wear designs. While she does not have Instagram herself, her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, shared a behind-the-scenes look at Elizabeths's Emmys preparation.

"#Elizabeth Olsen in custom @therow #SisterLove," Stewart captioned her Instagram post. She also pointed out that Olsen was wearing Stuart Weitzman shoes and Chopard earrings.

Elizabeth has modeled her sisters' designs at events before.

Elizabeth has worn The Row—which Ashley and Mary-Kate founded in 2006–to several events in the past. For example, in 2011, she wore a black gown from the line to the Cannes Film Festival premiere of her breakout film Martha Marcy May Marlene. In 2015, she wore a white The Row suit to announce the Independent Spirit Awards nominations. And in 2016, she attended the CFDA Fashion Awards with her sisters and wore another black dress from The Row—appropriate, since Mary-Kate and Ashley were nominated for Womenswear Designers of the Year and Accessory Designers of the Year.

She's always been inspired by her sisters' style.

As they grew up, Ashley and Mary-Kate went from being fashion icons for kids to fashion icons for teens and adults.

Asked about her sisters' style during a January 2021 interview with The Jess Cagle Show, Elizabeth explained that she's been inspired by her sisters for as long as she can remember. "Everything my sisters have ever worn in my entire life I have wanted to wear still as an adult today," she said. "I want their coats. I want their shoes. I want their dresses. And that is something that I never grew out of."

Elizabeth brought her new husband as her Emmys date.

Back in June, Elizabeth got fans talking by casually referring to partner Robbie Arnett as her "husband" during an interview. While it had been public that she was engaged to the musician, the pair apparently married in secret in 2020. Arnett is a singer in the band Milo Greene, and the couple actually made their red carpet debut in 2017 at a pre-Emmys bash.

