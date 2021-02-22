Culture

Drew Barrymore Just Got Emotional Over This Birthday Surprise

The beloved star got a moving birthday surprise from a fellow TV host.

By Allie Hogan
February 22, 2021
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
February 22, 2021
circle

On Feb. 22, beloved actor and talk show host Drew Barrymore celebrated her 46th birthday. Barrymore was showered with love on a special birthday edition of The Drew Barrymore Show. A handful of stars surprised Barrymore via video call to wish her a "happy birthday," but one celebrity went the extra mile and shocked her by walking out on stage after a Zoom call prank. To see which star's appearance made Barrymore cry, read on, and for more news on the quirky TV host, This Is What Drew Barrymore Really Thinks of the SNL Parody of Her Show.

David Letterman surprised Barrymore on her show for her birthday.

Drew Barrymore surprised on her birthday celebration show
The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

A clip shared on Feb. 19 gave a sneak peek into Barrymore's big birthday episode. The clip revealed that late-night TV host David Letterman pulled an ambitious prank on Barrymore. Letterman pretended to video call in to wish Barrymore a "happy birthday," but then feigned technical difficulties. Pretending to be frustrated, Letterman then got out of his chair and stormed away from the camera.

Guest co-host for the day, Savannah Guthrie, distracted Barrymore by remarking on how sweet it was for Letterman to try to video call. As the two continued to chat, carrying on with the show, Letterman walked out from behind the stage. Barrymore was frozen in a state of shock and then began to cry. "I'm so grateful that you came here," she said through tears of joy. Letterman informed Barrymore that the Zoom prank was his idea so he could surprise her. And to find out what Barrymore is like behind-the-scenes, A Celebrity Stylist Is Rating Stars Based on How Rude They Are.

On Letterman's birthday in 1995, Barrymore famously flashed him.

Drew Barrymore on The Late Show 1995
CBS/YouTube

This isn't the first birthday the pair has shared together. In 1995, when Barrymore was 20 years old, she made an appearance on The Late Show for Letterman's birthday. The interview went down in history after Barrymore flashed Letterman in the middle of it. After talking about a nude art dance show that she had participated in on her own birthday, she offered to dance for Letterman. Barrymore climbed on top of Letterman's desk and danced to some jazz music before quickly flashing him. She then gave a stunned Letterman a kiss on the cheek and returned to her chair.

Barrymore returned to The Late Show in 2018 to chat with the show's new host Stephen Colbert. Reflected on the experience, she said, "I sometimes think, 'That doesn't feel like me.' It's like a distant memory that doesn't seem like me—but it is me. And that's kind of cool." Letterman and Barrymore have maintained a friendship over the years, and she returned to do his show multiple times. And for guests who made a much worse impression, This Was the Worst Guest The View Ever Had, Former Host Says.

Steven Spielberg also made Barrymore emotional.

Drew Barrymore surprised on her birthday celebration show
The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

While Letterman was the only star to surprise Barrymore on set, plenty of her famous friends celebrated her from afar. Old co-stars and friends Cameron Diaz and Jimmy Fallon video chatted with the morning show host, as well as her pal Gwyneth Paltrow.

During Barrymore's conversation with Steven Spielberg, who directed her in her breakout role in E.T at the age of seven, she got emotional. "He's the first person that cared about me," Barrymore said. And for more fun celebrity content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Barrymore didn't always love her birthday.

Drew Barrymore 2017
a katz / Shutterstock.com

Although Barrymore appears overjoyed with her 2021 birthday celebration, she hasn't always been a fan of celebrating the holiday. During her 1995 Letterman interview, Barrymore declared that she had hated her birthdays most of her life.

"A celebratory day, a day all about you, it makes me kind of nauseous," she told Letterman. Barrymore said all the birthday wishes used to make her cringe, but that changed on her 20th birthday, which she said was the first birthday she really enjoyed. And for more of the all-time greatest icons, This Was the Most Popular Teen Idol the Year You Graduated.

Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • person preparing traditional korean food from an aerial view with bowls of seasonings and vegetables in front of them
    person preparing traditional korean food from an aerial view with bowls of seasonings and vegetables in front of them
    Health

    If You Have These Seasonings at Home, Toss Them

    Don't let these spices put your health in danger.

  • Bella Murphy in Coming 2 America trailer
    Bella Murphy in Coming 2 America trailer
    Culture

    Eddie Murphy's Daughter Makes Her Film Debut

    She's appearing with her dad in "Coming 2 America."

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci appearing on CNN on Feb. 23, 2021
    Dr. Anthony Fauci appearing on CNN on Feb. 23, 2021
    Health

    Fauci Says the CDC Will Relax These Restrictions

    Some COVID guidelines could be about to change.

  • Tom Cruise in "The Mummy"
    Tom Cruise in "The Mummy"
    Culture

    The Worst Tom Cruise Movies of All Time

    His winning smile couldn't save these films.

  • Tessa Thompson in "Stop Runnin Away" video
    Tessa Thompson in "Stop Runnin Away" video
    Culture

    Tessa Thompson's First Role You Didn't Know About

    And it also led to her first-ever kiss.

  • young doctor giving middle-aged woman a covid vaccine
    young doctor giving middle-aged woman a covid vaccine
    Health

    Don't Do This When You Get Your Vaccine, CDC Says

    Don't let this stand in the way of you getting your shot.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE