11 Best New Dollar Tree Apartment and Small-Space Finds Under $3

These Dollar Tree finds help maximize storage in small apartments.

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Since moving into a studio apartment, I’ve become a bit of a small-space storage expert. I’ve tested drawer organizers like they’re puzzles, experimented with different types of over-the-door hangers, and tried various storage solutions to figure out how to make the most of every inch, including underneath the bed. Here are 11 Dollar Tree apartment finds that have earned my small-space stamp of approval—and for less than $3.

1 Rotating Organizer

My beauty cabinet and kitchen shelves stay organized thanks to turntables this Rotating Organizer ($1.50). I use them to group cooking spices, condiments, dressings, and coffee add-ins, and to keep skincare, makeup, and hair products neatly sorted.

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2 Shower Curtain Liner

No one tells you how expensive it is to move and furnish a new home! That’s why I’m taking budget-friendly shortcuts wherever I can, like buying a Shower Curtain Liner for $1.50 instead of paying triple the price at a big-box retailer.

3 3-Outlet Power Strip

Studio living often means having to make do with fewer outlets. This 3-Outlet Power Strip ($1.50) lets you plug in multiple devices at once, so you can keep your electronics powered without constantly swapping plugs.

4 Over-the-Door Metal Rack

This Over-the-Door Metal Rack ($1.25) is a simple way to add storage without taking up floor space. Hang it in the bathroom for towels and robes, or use it on a closet door for jackets, hats, tote bags, and other miscellaneous items.

5 Zippered Storage Bag

Underbed storage is key to making a small space work. Keep seasonal clothing, throw pillows, extra linens and blankets, and more in this Zippered Storage Bag ($1.25), which can be tucked neatly beneath your bed (or couch!) and out of sight.

6 3-Piece Bathroom Counter Set

This 3-Piece Bathroom Counter Set comes with a toothbrush holder, a hand soap/lotion pump, and a bar soap tray that can also function as a jewelry holder. It’s available in four colors and is a total bargain at just $1.50 for the entire set.

7 Shower Drain Cover

This is just a no-brainer. Protect your pipes and avoid an angry run-in with your landlord by being proactive with a Shower Drain Cover ($1.50).

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8 Mounted Hook Hanger

Install this Mounted Hook Hanger ($1.50) to keep brooms, mops, and other cleaning tools from piling up on the floor. The bracket is equipped with seven hooks that can be used to organize other items around your home.

9 Fabric Storage Drawer

A Fabric Storage Drawer ($1.25) is a great way to organize seasonal fashion accessories (think: scarves, gloves, winter socks, and beanies) as well as smaller bags and other items that don’t have a designated spot in your closet. At a price this cheap, you might as well grab a few!

10 Heavy Duty Hook

Over-the-door hangers aren’t always the most aesthetically pleasing, so if you want something a little more polished for an open wall, try this Heavy Duty Hook ($1.50). Use it to hang towels, coats, bags, or other items you want to keep within easy reach.

11 LED Ribbed Table Light

If you’re willing to splurge the full $3, this LED Ribbed Table Light makes a luxe-looking accent for your coffee table or nightstand. The ribbed cylinder creates an eye-catching effect when illuminated.