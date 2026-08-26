11 Best New Dollar General Fall Porch and Planter Finds Under $10

Affordable fall decor to refresh your porch and garden.

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Labor Day weekend is near, which means it’s almost time to start decorating our stoops with pumpkins, hay bales, and scarecrows. Luckily, Dollar General has plenty of fall decor to get your porch ready, from orange and yellow string lights and hanging signs to window gel clings the kids to put up themselves. Best of all, all our top picks are below $10.

1 “Happy Fall” Porch Leaner

A leaning wooden sign, much like this “Happy Fall” Porch Leaner, is a classic choice for fall porch decor. Available in several styles for just $5, it can also be nailed to the door or porch post if you’d rather hang it than lean it.

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2 Fall Garden Stakes

If it’s subtly you’re after, the Plaid Pumpkin Garden Stake and Gnome Garden Stake is an easy choice. Tuck them into flower beds, planters, hay bales, or other outdoor displays for a festive accent that doesn’t feel over the top. And they’re only $1 a pop!

3 6-inch Ceramic Planter

Retailing for just $3, this 6-inch Ceramic Planter features a diamond pattern in an earthy wash hue. It’s perfect for small plants and outdoor use, and you can even dress it up with your new garden stakes.

4 LED Metal Pumpkin Decor

Give your porch a festive glow with this LED Metal Pumpkin Decor ($5). The pumpkin’s cutout design creates a warm light when illuminated, while its metal construction can withstand Mother Nature’s unpredictable weather patterns.

5 Fall Window Gel Clings

Let your kiddos get in on the fun with these gel window clings, which are basically temporary stickers for them to mess around with. They’re an easy way to let little ones get creative and feel like they had a hand in decorating the front porch. Pick from $1 designs like “Happy” Fall Gel Clings, Pumpkin Gel Clings, and Fall Foliage Gel Clings.

6 Mini Orange & Yellow String Lights

Summer may get all the credit for porch season, but I’d argue fall is even better. The cooler weather makes it easier to linger outside, whether you’re sipping your morning coffee or hosting happy hour. Give your porch a literal glow-up with these Mini Orange & Yellow String Lights ($5).

7 Over-Door Wreath Hanger

For renter-friendly decorating hacks, nab this Over-Door Wreath Hanger ($3) instead of nailing your wreath to the front door. It’s adorned with a green pickup truck that’s packed with pumpkins and sunflowers.

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8 Floral Embossed Ceramic Planter

This cream Floral Embossed Ceramic Planter ($5) has a five-inch diameter and a built-in saucer to catch excess water. Place it on your outdoor table or windowsill.

9 Hanging Pumpkin Sign

Swap your usual front-door wreath for this Hanging Pumpkin Sign ($1). It hangs easily from the attached loop.

10 Mini Scarecrow

Don’t have space for a full-size scarecrow? You grab miniature scarecrow dolls like this Orange Hat Scarecrow and Scarecrow in Overalls for only $1.

11 “Fall is in the Air” Sign

Another option is this “Fall is in the Air” Sign ($1). Its three-panel design incorporates classic fall colors and motifs, making it a nice alternative to the overdone “Hello Fall” and “Welcome” signs.