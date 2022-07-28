Entertainment

This "Designing Women" Star Compared the Show to War: "An Awful Lot of Bad Times"

Delta Burke left the comedy series amid a great deal of public drama in 1991.

By Lia Beck
July 28, 2022
By Lia Beck
July 28, 2022

After Designing Women, the groundbreaking sitcom about a women-run interior design firm, premiered in 1986, Delta Burke became the breakout star and went on to be nominated for two Emmys for her role as Suzanne Sugarbaker. But, after the fifth season of the Georgia-set comedy in 1991, Burke was fired from the series. Around this time, both Burke and the series' producers shared their sides of the story about why she was let go. In one interview, the actor even claimed that being on the show was like "putting in five tours of duty of Vietnam."

Over time, Burke, now 65, and Designing Women executive producers Harry Thomason and Linda Bloodworth-Thomason—the latter of whom also created the show—found their way to a friendly relationship once again. But, when they were in a bad place, they definitely didn't hold back about it. Read on to find out more about all the drama surrounding Designing Women.

READ THIS NEXT: See Designing Women Star Delta Burke Now at 65.

They went after each other in the press.

Delta Burke at the American Video Awards in 1987
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Starting in 1990, Burke and the Thomasons had a huge back-and-forth in the press that was kicked off when Burke told the Orlando Sentinel (via the Los Angeles Times) that she hadn't "wanted to be there [on the show] for some time now." She continued, "It is not a good workplace, not a good environment."

Harry Thomason then released a 12-page rebuttal, as reported by People, in which he explained that Burke was the one who was causing issues on set. Burke replied with a four-page-long comment and accused the producing couple of emotional and physical abuse.

"They wanted me thinner, even before I really put on any weight," Burke told People. She also claimed "emotional and sometimes physical abuse—locking you in a room and throwing things at you." According to the Los Angeles Times, the Thomasons denied all of Burke's claims, other than admitting that Harry had occasionally yelled on the set.

TV Guide reports that during all of this, Burke also fell out with her co-star Dixie Carter, who played Suzanne's sister Julia, because Carter defended the Thomasons.

Some claimed she changed after marrying her husband.

Delta Burke and Gerald McRaney in 1987
Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

According to TV Guide, some people involved in the show thought that Burke became a different person after getting together with her husband, actor Gerald McRaney, who she married in 1989. McRaney and Burke began dating after he played one of Suzanne's ex-husbands on the show.

In 1992, producer Doug Jackson told TV Guide, "Immediately after Delta started dating Gerald, there was a marked change in her relationship with all of us. She was a fun, kicky girl at the start. After Gerald came on the scene, she came on the set one day to announce to the cast, 'Gerald says I am the star of the show and I should be boss."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Burke sued the producers.

Harry Thomason and Linda Bloodworth-Thomason at the Genii Awards Gala in 1991
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

As reported by the Associated Press, in January 1991, Burke sued the Thomasons and Columbia claiming that she was written out of an episode as a form of revenge for criticizing them, which she said invalidated her contract. Later that year, she was fired from the show.

Burke said she was treated as "the fall guy."

Delta Burke at the ABC Affiliates Party in 1992
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1992, Burke gave an interview to Deseret News, in which she spoke out about leaving Designing Women.

"There's still a lot of emotion there. A lot of frustration and anger. I felt very much the fall guy," she said.

"If you are in a work environment where the situation is so bizarre that people don't believe you, it's like Martians landing. It's hard for people to understand because it didn't make any sense," she continued. "Basically, it became unbearable into the second season for me. By the end of the fourth season, I just couldn't live like that anymore. I went to the network and studio to ask help from people who had power to intervene because it had reached an explosive situation, and they didn't do that."

She then compared working on the show to war. "There were a lot of good times, but there were an awful lot of bad times that didn't have to happen," she explained. "Basically, it was like putting in five tours of duty of Vietnam. You have to be patient and persevere—that's why I named my [production] company Perseverance."

Burke and the producers eventually reconciled.

Delta Burke at the 2017 Creative Emmy Awards
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Burke and the Thomasons made up, and by 1995, they were working together again. Burke starred on the producers' Designing Women spinoff series, Women of the House, which aired for just one season. The Los Angeles Times reported from the show's set in 1995, saying that both the Thomasons and Burke blamed their past issues on miscommunications and the involvement of third parties.

Carter and Burke also made up in time. Burke guest-starred on Carter's show Family Law, attended a Designing Women reunion panel with her, and was at Carter's funeral in 2010, according to Nicki Swift.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • united airlines airplane in flight
    united airlines airplane in flight
    Travel

    United Announced It's Adding 120 Flights

    New routes will be introduced starting Sept. 9.

  • Shot of a young man blowing his nose while feeling sick at home
    Shot of a young man blowing his nose while feeling sick at home
    Health

    The BA.5 Symptoms You Need to Watch Out For

    Here's what officials say to look for now.

  • A young woman shopping for soda in a grocery store
    A young woman shopping for soda in a grocery store
    Smarter Living

    This Soda Is Ditching Its Signature Trait

    The iconic drink will look different from now on.

  • Arizona son donates hair to his cancer-stricken mom
    Arizona son donates hair to his cancer-stricken mom
    Extra

    This Man Grew His Hair for 2 Years to Make Wig for Mom With Brain Tumor

    "It's a no-brainer. She gave me the hair in the first place."

  • Joy Behar at the 2016 Inspire A Difference Gala
    Joy Behar at the 2016 Inspire A Difference Gala
    Entertainment

    Joy Behar Defends Controversial Costume Again

    "It wasn't anything close to blackface."

  • Dollars on the plate
    Dollars on the plate
    Extra

    This Pizza Waitress Just Got a $3,000 Tip. Here's Why.

    The story is totally heartwarming.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group