See Danny From "The Partridge Family" Now at 62

From 1970 to 1974, fans tuned in to watch The Partridge Family's titular band go on tour and deal with their comedic family drama. One of the show's five musical siblings, Danny Partridge, was played by Danny Bonaduce, who was 11 years old when it began. Now, over 50 years later, Bonaduce is 62 and has gone through a lot of ups and downs in his own life, from marriages to changing careers to arrests and getting sober. Read on to find out more about his life today.

He hasn't given up acting completely.

Bonaduce was a child star before The Partridge Family even began, and he continued acting afterward in movies and in guest roles on shows such as CHiPs and Eight Is Enough. His acting career slowed down significantly in the '80s, though he did make guest appearances now and then. These days, however, he doesn't take on many parts. His most recent role was on an episode of The Kids Are Alright in 2019. Before that, he was on an episode of The (206) in 2013 and in the TV movie Bigfoot in 2012.

He had his own reality TV show.

For two seasons in the '00s, Bonaduce starred in the VH1 reality series Breaking Bonaduce with his second wife, Gretchen Hillmer. He's also been on Celebrity Paranormal Project and the video clip series World's Dumbest.

He's a radio host.

Bonaduce is currently a radio DJ at Seattle's KZOK classic rock station. He co-hosts The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show.

In a 2017 column for The Hollywood Reporter, Bonaduce shared that he first started working in radio when he agreed to go on tour with Partridge Family co-star David Cassidy and perform standup before Cassidy's shows.

"At every stop I did interviews with local radio stations," Bonaduce wrote. "And around the fifth radio interview, they said: 'Boy, you're really good at this. You want to stay?' They offered me more money than I'd ever seen in my life: $75,000 a year. David told me the tour would give me a career, and it did."

He's a married dad.

Bonaduce has been married three times: first to Setsuko Hattori from 1985 to 1988, then to Hillmer from 1990 to 2007, and, currently, to Amy Railsback, since 2010. He has two children with Hillmer.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Bonaduce spoke about his relationship with Railsback in an interview with Seattle Refined and said that he got sober not long into their relationship. "There's a thing that Amy and I have—and it means the world to me when I get to say it's good clean fun," he explained. "I just never had any [before], not since the days of The Partridge Family."

