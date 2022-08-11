This Popular Retail Chain Is Closing Locations, Starting Sept. 13

Seeing a sign warning that a retailer is "going out of business" is nothing new, especially given the unique challenges faced by brick-and-mortar stores throughout the pandemic and amid record-breaking inflation. It's unfortunate when local haunts close up shop, but it's also disappointing when popular chains shutter locations—especially if any of those locations happened to be your go-to option. Starting Sept. 13, one of these big-name chains is giving certain stores the boot, and it's a retailer you may regularly rely on. Read on to find out which company is closing locations, and which of its stores are being shut down for good.

No retailer is safe from store closures.

Store closures have hit every sector of the economy, including sporting goods, bookstores, banks, and restaurants. On July 29, the Business Journals reported that PNC Financial Services Group confirmed that it would be closing 135 locations within grocery stores. The in-store locations will be closing in waves throughout 2023, but the bank is also reducing six branches in several states even sooner, starting on Oct. 21 of this year.

Olympia Sports, a sporting goods chain, announced that it would be going out of business, closing all 35 of its stores by the end of 2022, the Portland Press Herald reported. Domino's Pizza also dramatically downsized, having closed the last of its 29 remaining locations in Italy, per Bloomberg News.

Now, another big-name chain is closing locations, and you'll want to pay attention if you're planning to get a prescription filled.

A location in California will be the first to go.

Many of us rely on CVS for our prescriptions, as well as daily toiletries and over-the-counter medications. But the retailer is now planning to close locations, and if you live in California, your script could be affected.

A CVS store in Fresno, California is closing permanently on Sept. 13, The Fresno Bee reported. The store currently occupies a spot in the Fulton Mall, at 1302 Fulton Street, and has been run by CVS since 2008. The closure was a "difficult decision," Monica Prinzing, senior corporate communications manager for CVS, told the outlet via email. Those who have prescriptions filled at the Fulton Street location will have their prescriptions moved to a nearby CVS, Prinzing confirmed.

"All store employees are being offered comparable roles at other CVS Pharmacy locations," she told The Fresno Bee. Prinzing didn't provide additional clarification behind the Fresno store closure, but did outline rationale behind closures in general.

"Maintaining access to pharmacy services in underserved communities is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions," she told the outlet. "Other factors include market dynamics, population shifts, a community's store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community."

Another location is being shut down three days later.

The Fresno store isn't the only CVS that's closing, as a store on the East Coast is also being shut down. A sign at the CVS at 5227 Georgia Avenue NW in Washington, D.C., states that the location "will be closing permanently" on Sept. 16.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The closure was reported to PoPville, a website that "chronicles the happenings in Washingtons D.C.'s neighborhoods," according to its About page.

Best Life reached out to CVS for additional information on both closures, but has not heard back yet.

Other closures are coming even sooner.

These CVS stores aren't the first to close this year—and they certainly won't be the last. On July 14, a CVS in El Paso, Texas shut down after almost 10 years in business. Another location in Warner Robins, Georgia, closed up shop on July 10.

According to several news outlets, CVS is also planning to close locations this month. A CVS in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania is slated to close on Aug. 16, according to PennLive. After that, another Pennsylvania CVS—this time in Watsontown—will be shuttered on Aug. 23, per The Standard-Journal.

On Aug. 25, Washington, D.C. will actually lose another CVS, this time in the Friendship Heights neighborhood, per PoPville. A CVS in Rockville, Maryland will also close on Aug. 29, The MoCoShow reported. The closures don't stop there, as a location in Warrenton, Virginia is on the chopping block, set to close on Sept. 27, according to the Rappahannock News.

It's likely even more CVS locations will be on the chopping block, as the company announced in Nov. 2021 that it planned to shutter 900 stores over the next three years. Per CVS' initial announcement, there will be about 300 closures each year.