Of all the appliances in your kitchen, there's almost nothing that can replace having a good blender on hand. They come in handy for pureeing vegetables for soups, blitzing dips or sauces, and whipping up smoothies at the push of a button. No matter what your level of cooking prowess may be, they've become so indispensable that there's a good chance you have one sitting on your countertop right now. But if so, you should be aware that Cuisinart has issued a recall on 66,000 blenders after users reported the blade detaching while running. Read on for more information on this kitchen safety hazard.

There have recently been a few safety-related appliance recalls.

The appliances we use daily are there to make our lives easier, not create a dangerous situation. But every so often, regulators will discover a design flaw in a product that requires a recall—including a few recent examples.

On Oct. 13, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall for certain Outdoor Series 24-inch Built-In Convertible Freezers produced by the U-Line Corporation. The company pulled the product after finding that the appliances could potentially overheat and start a fire. Unfortunately, customers reported three incidents of the freezers starting a blaze before U-Line issued the recall.

A week later, the agency announced that baby blankets produced by Mittal International and sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls were subject to a recall. The nearly 108,000 affected units could endanger the children using them as their threads might become loosened, "posing choking, entrapment, and strangulation hazards."

And on Nov. 3, the CPSC announced that Empower Brands had issued a recall on specific Black+Decker Garment Steamers. The roughly 518,500 appliances—which were sold in stores and online at popular retailers including Walmart, Target, and Bed Bath & Beyond—were pulled because they could "spray or leak hot water during use, posing a burn hazard to consumers," according to the agency's announcement. And now, another item is getting pulled from shelves.

Officials have issued a recall of about 66,000 Cuisinart blenders.

On Dec. 1, the CPSC announced that Stamford, Connecticut-based Conair LLC had issued a recall of its Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combos with the model number CBJ-450. The roughly 66,000 affected units were sold nationwide in department, gourmet, and specialty stores—including Crate & Barrel—as well as online by Amazon, Macy's, Kohl's, and others from November 2021 through August 2022. The products originally retailed for around $80.

Customers can identify the product by checking the model number printed at the bottom of the blender's base. The affected item has a silver-colored stainless steel blade, a black plastic center hub, and "Cuisinart" printed on the front and bottom.

The company warns that the device poses a serious safety hazard.

According to the CPSC's notice, the company issued the recall because the nut that holds the blender blade in place can loosen and detach when it's in use. The sharp fragment can then pose a serious cut hazard if a user comes in contact with it.

So far, the agency says that customers have reported three incidents where the device has malfunctioned this way. This includes one instance where the blade "perforated the blender container." Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries related to the recall.

Here's what you should do if you have the recalled Cuisinart blender.

If you realize you have the recalled Cuisinart blender in your kitchen, the CPSC says you should stop using the appliance immediately. You should then contact Conair, who will provide a free replacement blade and instructions on how to install the new part and safely discard the old one.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The agency says that no tools are required to swap out the defective part for the new piece and that assembly is identical to the process when the product was first removed from the box. They also specify that the product's juice extractor attachment "is unaffected and may continue to be used."

Customers can reach Cuisinart at the toll-free number and email listed on the CPSC recall notice. They can also get more information at the company's webpage dedicated to the recall.