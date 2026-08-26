11 Best New Costco Fall Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Shop 11 new Costco fall finds flying off shelves, from Minion dog toys to saunas and pellet grills.

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Attention Costco shoppers! If you haven’t hit your local warehouse in the past few weeks, I strongly encourage you to go. The store is full of fantastic finds, from Christmas decorations and holiday gifts to furniture, rugs, and even saunas. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Costco fall finds flying off shelves now.

1 Minion Dog Toys

Fido will love the $5.49 Minion Jumbo Plush Dog Toys at Costco, “such a fun find for pet owners! You get your choice of Stuart, Kevin, or Bob, each one a squeezable plush with a rope attached that honks and crinkles. It’s durable enough for tug of war and squishy enough for cuddling. Your dog will have a blast with this one,” Costco Buys shared.

2 A Working Mini Brands Kitchen

Start your holiday shopping early at Costco. Kids will love this Zuru’s Mini Brands Magic Cook Kitchen Playset for $49.99, “such a fun find for little chefs!” Costco Buys shared. “You get a mini kitchen setup with a working sink, stove, and oven, plus mini appliances that magically work like a blender and stand mixer. There are surprises hidden inside too, so unboxing is half the fun.”

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3 Hugz Weighted Plushies

“I spotted Hugz at Costco.com and I am OBSESSED… this plush is basically a cozy hug you can heat up or cool down whenever you need one!” Costco Buys shared. “Pop it in the microwave for warm, cozy comfort or toss it in the fridge when you want something refreshing, and either way the weighted glass beads make it feel like an actual weighted blanket in plush form. 📚 It’s turned into my study buddy, my couch companion, and my go to for cramps on the tough days. It’s $44.99 at Costco.com right now, down from $59.99, and it makes the coziest pick for anyone who could use a little extra comfort!”

4 A Portable Pellet Grill

This portable pellet grill for $399.99 is perfect for tailgate season. “You get portable grilling done right with the Traeger Trailhead Pellet Grill at Costco! It comes with a digital arc controller, a power inverter, and a carry case, all built into one compact unit. The cooking area folds down for easy storage and travel, so you can bring restaurant quality grilling anywhere. Electricity is required to run it,” Costco Buys shared.

5 A Pre-Lit Holiday Garland

Costco Journeys shared about a holiday garland. “Bring festive holiday charm to your home with this 6-foot pre-lit garland from Costco. Featuring lush greenery, warm white LED lights, and elegant seasonal accents, it’s perfect for decorating mantels, stair railings, doorways, and entryways. The built-in lighting adds a cozy glow, creating a beautiful Christmas display with minimal setup,” they wrote.

6 Subhead Goes Right Here

The Pokémon Advent Calendar is a fun holiday countdown packed with Pokémon-themed surprises behind every door. Featuring collectible figures, festive accessories, and exciting daily reveals, it’s a great way for Pokémon fans of all ages to celebrate the season while building their collection

7 A Large Christmas Arch

Costco Journeys shared about a large Christmas arch. “Bring festive magic to your holiday décor with this illuminated Star Arch. Featuring a stunning star-shaped design, sparkling lights, and durable construction, it creates a warm and welcoming display for entryways, walkways, or indoor holiday celebrations. Perfect for adding a touch of Christmas charm and seasonal sparkle to any space,” they wrote.

8 Converse Jacket

“Costco just brought in another name-brand clothing find with this Converse Men’s Bomber Jacket!” Costco Wonders shared about the $42.99. “It has that classic bomber style that’s easy to throw on with jeans, joggers, or your everyday casual outfits. With cooler weather right around the corner, this is one of those jackets you can get a ton of use out of.”

9 2-Person Sauna

Costa Wonders shared about the Dynamic 2-Person Sauna for $1,799.99. “This gives you enough room for two people while letting you create your own relaxing sauna setup right at home. No appointments and no driving to the gym or spa when you want a sauna session,” they wrote.

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10 4D Puzzles

There are some amazing 4D puzzles at the warehouse. “Costco Chikas, check out these NEW 4D puzzles at Costco! They have so many fun characters including Spider-Man 🕷️, Pokémon ⚡️, Demon Hunters 🔥 and more! Such an easy little activity to keep the kiddos busy, and they’d be perfect to have on hand for rainy days, travel, or even as a gift!” they wrote.

11 Area Rugs

Costco Chika shared about some area rugs. “The 5′ x 7′ rugs are on SALE now at Costco! 🤎✨ Neutral colors that can easily work with any home style and the perfect size for spots like a bedroom, home office, entryway, reading nook, or even a smaller living space. Such an easy way to make a space feel cozy and pulled together without spending a ton!” they captioned the post.