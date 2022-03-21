See Former Teen Idol Corey Feldman Now at 50

One of the most in-demand stars of the 1980s was undeniably Corey Feldman. The actor starred in movies that are still loved to this day, including The Goonies, Gremlins, and Stand by Me. He also made his mark as one half of "The Two Coreys," along with fellow child star Corey Haim, appearing with him in movies such as The Lost Boys. Since then, Feldman has gone through some darker times, including struggles with substance abuse and sharing his claims of sexual abuse he endured when he was younger. Now 50, Feldman is still an actor, has a music career, and has opened up quite a bit about his time working in Hollywood as a kid. Read on to find out more about his life today.

He's still acting.

Feldman has continued acting ever since his child star days, but his projects never again reached the heights of his '80s movie hits. In the past couple years, he was in the horror movies 13 Fanboy and The Sunday Night Slaughter, and he has been doing voice work for animated TV shows as well.

Feldman has also appeared in several reality TV shows. In the 2000s, he was on The Surreal Life and The Two Coreys. As the title of the latter suggests, it co-starred Haim, who died in 2010. In 2019, Feldman was on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feldman said that he'd like to be taken seriously for his acting again. "I hope that people can finally go back and appreciate my work as an actor," he said. "That would be nice if people would start recognizing me as a real actor as opposed to this kind of joke that people have made my name into for the last few decades. That would be the respectful thing, I guess."

He's a musician.

Feldman has been focusing on his music career recently. He released his latest album, Love Returns, in 2021. In 2016, Feldman made headlines for his appearance on Today with his band The Angels. It was widely regarded as bizarre and brought him negative attention on social media. Feldman spoke out about how this offended him in an interview with Yahoo!, but explained that he eventually came around to appreciate the haters, because they brought his music more attention.

"At the end of the day, you're talking about us, and you've made us the #1 trending topic on Facebook, Yahoo, Twitter, all across the world, for four days straight," he said. "So yes, we thank you, because all of your hate has been enough to get even more people's attention."

He's shared a lot of his life story.

In recent years, Feldman has made many headlines by speaking out against what he says is a major child abuse issue in Hollywood. He has made claims that he and many fellow child stars he knew and worked with were abused. In 2020, he released a documentary called (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys. Feldman also spoke out about being a child star his 2013 memoir, Coreyography.

He's a father.

Feldman has a 17-year-old son, Zen Feldman, with his ex-wife, Susie Sprague. Since 2016, Feldman has been married to Courtney Mitchell.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"I still live a very normal life," he told Yahoo!. "I don't really go out much, and I have my child 50 percent of the time. I always say there's two versions of me. There's the normal Mr. Cleaver type that stays home and makes my kid lunch every day and picks him up from school and does his homework with him. And then there's the rock-star me, who goes and does the big events and the concerts—and of course, that's the one everyone thinks is the crazy one. But that's all right. I can deal with that."

