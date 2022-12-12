They're back together again, just in time for the holidays. On Dec. 10, stars of the National Lampoon's Vacation movies reunited at a fan event and shared photos of their meetup on social media. Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, and Christie Brinkley were all in attendance at Steel City Con in Pennsylvania, and judging by the pictures and videos they posted, it looks like they were thrilled to see each other.

Chase and D'Angelo starred as married couple Clark and Ellen in five Vacation movies, while Brinkley appeared in two—including 1983's National Lampoon's Vacation, which was her first acting role. Read on to see the stars back together and learn more about their friendship.

The actors share a long history.

National Lampoon's Vacation marked the first time that Chase and D'Angelo played the Griswolds. While different actors their two children, Rusty and Audrey, throughout the series, the older actors stayed consistent. Chase and D'Angelo returned four more times, for National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985), National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989), Vegas Vacation (1997), and Vacation (2015).

Meanwhile, Brinkley, known primarily as a model at that time, played "the girl in the red Ferrari"—a woman who flirts with Clark—in the first movie. She reprised the role 14 years later, in Vegas Vacation.

They met fans at a Pittsburgh convention.

In an Instagram post on Dec. 8, D'Angelo announced her upcoming appearance at Steel City Con. "Hi! Yes, I'm wearing a Christmas sweater, because I thought I should be appropriately attired for a holiday event that I will be participating in," the actor said. She noted that Chase and Brinkley would be there too, and that they'd all be signing autographs and taking photos with fans.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Chase commented on the post, "See ya soon!" and D'Angelo wrote back, "Together again! Once more with feeling!"

They may have had too much fun reuniting.

Chase, D'Angelo, and Brinkley all posted about their time together on their own accounts. D'Angelo captioned a picture of the three of them, "HIGH SCHOOL REUNION." Chase wrote, "The Three Amigos…" referencing his 1986 film. On Brinkley's post, she shared, "These Three Amigos are going to need a Christmas Vacation after @steelcitycomiccon 😜 Were back again today and I'm in the mood for some fun! I just love you two @officialbeverlydangelo and @chevychase." Chase also shared a video that of him and D'Angelo together with Brinkley coming into frame.

The cast has stayed close over the years.

Outside of their appearances in the movies together, various cast members have reunited over the years. Earlier this year, D'Angelo and Chase were in attendance for the Steel City Con that took place in April. That time, they were also joined by Anthony Michael Hall, Dana Barron, Miriam Flynn, Jason Lively, Marisol Nichols, and Ethan Embry.

Chase and D'Angelo and Christmas Vacation co-stars Juliette Lewis, Johnny Galecki, and Diane Ladd came together in 2019 for an Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences panel celebrating the 30th anniversary of the movie.

In a December interview with People, D'Angelo revealed that she wasn't sure whether she wanted to take on the role of Ellen at first. She said that working with Chase solidified the decision. "Great chemistry," she said. "It was like meeting my brother."