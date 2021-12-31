Culture

See Charlie's Angel Jaclyn Smith Now at 76

The '70s icon is still acting—and her hair looks better than ever.

December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021

Few 1970s TV series had the cultural impact of Charlie's Angels, which turned stars Farrah FawcettKate Jackson, and Jaclyn Smith into instant icons. Smith, who played Kelly Garrett, was the only one of the eponymous Angels to stay with the series through its entire run, from 1976 to 1981. And she might be one of the most recognizable to younger Charlie's Angels fans, making a cameo in 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle and 2019's Charlie's Angels. At 76, she's still acting—and her hair looks better than ever. Read on to see what Smith looks like now, and what she's been up to since the series went off the air.

Jaclyn Smith starred on Charlie's Angels for all five seasons.

promotional image of the first season cast of charlie's angels
Bettman / Getty Images

The first season cast of Charlie's Angels was legendary: Fawcett, Jackson, and Smith were so big they made the Nov. 22, 1976 cover of Time. The procedural series followed the three women as they solved cases at the Charles Townsend Agency, answering to their unseen boss, Charlie (voiced by John Forsythe), with help from Bosley (David Doyle).

Fawcett departed after the first season and was replaced by Cheryl Ladd, while Jackson left after Season 3. Shelley Hack and Tanya Roberts each joined the cast for the fourth and fifth seasons, respectively. But through all the shakeups, one thing stayed the same: Smith starred as Kelly Garrett.

Now 76, Smith is still acting.

jaclyn smith on the red carpet
Tibrina Hobson / WireImage / Getty Images

After Charlie's Angels ended in 1981, Smith continued to act primarily in TV movies, with credits including The Night They Saved Christmas (1984), Kaleidoscope (1990), In the Arms of a Killer (1992), Family Album (1994), and Married to a Stranger (1997). Her role as the title character in 1981's ABC movie Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

Smith has been in a few theatrical films, including 1985's Déjà Vu and 1999's Free Fall. She also had a recurring role on the CBS series The District, and she memorably hosted Bravo's hair-styling reality competition Shear Genius. (Given how famously coiffed all the women on Charlie's Angels were, it's no surprise why she was picked.)

Her most recent credits include the TV movie Random Acts of Christmas and a role in a 2021 episode of All American on The CW.

She even had a cameo in the most recent Charlie's Angels reboot.

jaclyn smith in 2019 charlie's angels
Sony Pictures Releasing

It's worth noting that Smith has had a couple other notable big-screen appearances, reprising her role as Kelly Garrett. In the 2003 sequel Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle—which starred Drew BarrymoreLucy Liu, and Cameron Diaz as a new generation of Angels—Smith appeared briefly as Kelly. And she popped up again in the 2019 reboot Charlie's Angels. This time, she once again played Kelly, but introduced herself as the next Bosley to new Angel Elena Houghlin (Naomi Scott).

Smith is also known for her fashion and design businesses.

jaclyn smith on the red carpet
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

In 1985, Smith debuted the Jaclyn Smith Collection with Kmart. While plenty of celebrities had let brands use their names over the years, Smith insisted on taking an active role in the design of her clothing line. The result was a massive and highly lucrative hit, and Smith has expanded into new arenas over the years—more fashion including shoes and sunglasses, but also decor, skincare, and yes, even wigs.

"I started almost 30 years ago with just a small fashion line. Now it's a vast range of products," she told Express in 2014. "I owe it all to Charlie's Angels, which gave me the opportunity. I was the first actress who branded her own line at a time when everyone just lent their name to a product. Everyone said I shouldn't do it but it was probably the best thing I've ever done."

