Culture

He Played Byron Sully on "Dr. Quinn." See Joe Lando Now at 60.

The actor is ready and willing to be a part of a Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman revival.

By Lia Beck
April 25, 2022
By Lia Beck
April 25, 2022

Joe Lando became famous starring in the TV drama, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Womanand did his hair. The actor played Byron Sully for all six seasons of the show, from 1993 to 1998. Now 60, Lando is still approached by fans about the role. And, more specifically, he's asked about the long hair he rocked on the series and why he no longer has it.

"I'll do a public appearance and they'll show up and they look at the pictures and they look at me and they're like, 'What happened to your hair?' And I'm like… 10,000 what happened to your hair questions later, I cut it," he told Chicago Parent in 2010.

But while Lando is looking a lot different from his most popular character these days, he still has the same career and is still acting on popular shows. Read on to learn more about the Dr. Quinn star's life now, including his recent reunions with his co-stars.

RELATED: This Is Why You Never Hear From Chuck Norris Anymore.

He's also a soap opera fixture.

Joe Lando and Jane Seymour at the National Association of Television Program Executives Convention in 1995
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Before joining Dr. Quinn, Lando had appeared on One Life to Live and Guiding Light, and he returned to soap operas recently. In 2018, he had a recurring role on The Bold and the Beautiful.

"It sounded like fun and it proved to be a good decision," he told the Toronto Sun of the role. "I've never turned my nose up regarding soaps because it's tremendously hard work. Soap stars are like marathon runners."

Lando has also played roles in the Melrose Place revival, The Secret Circle, and Hit the Floor. In 2020, he was in the movie Friendsgiving and in the Lifetime movie A Very Charming Christmas Town.

He keeps his private life private.

Kirsten Barlow and Joe Lando at the "Daylight" premiere in 1996
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Lando has been married to his wife, Kirsten Barlow, since 1997, and they have four children together. And that's pretty much all that the public knows, because Lando doesn't often share the details of his private life in interviews. Back in 2010, the actor did talk about his kids with Chicago Parent and shared that he wasn't dealing with as many intrusive fans as he did during Dr. Quinn's heyday.

"It's happened before with the kids when they were much younger," he said. "It's a little unsettling when you start to think about it. I'm sure they're nice, harmless people but they're strangers showing up at my doorstep. I don't do that to people. I wouldn't show up at your house unless I was calling. It's just different. I like my quiet life. I like it this way. I like to work a lot and I like to keep it quiet, and so far, I've been fortunate in my career to have both."

RELATED: For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

He's in touch with the cast.

Joe Lando and Jane Seymour at the Open Hearts Foundation's Young Hearts volunteer experience in 2021
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Members of the Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman cast reunited twice recently. In 2020, the cast reunited virtually to share their memories of filming the show. Then, in December 2021, Lando, Jane Seymour, William Shockley, and Jason Leland Adams all hung out to celebrate Lando's 60th birthday.

Seymour posted a couple of photos of the group on Instagram, including one of her male co-stars picking her up. "Even after all these years they still carry me!" she wrote. "My heart is full after spending time with these incredible humans. @williamshockley, Jason Adams, and I got together to get an early start on celebrating Joe's big birthday! 60's just around the corner!"

In addition to their reunions with other cast members, Seymour and Lando are particularly close. Speaking to Us Weekly in 2019, Seymour called him her "closest friend on the planet."

He's interested in bringing the show back.

Joe Lando at the Open Hearts Foundation's Young Hearts volunteer experience in 2021
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

In the interview with the Toronto Sun, Lando was asked what he thought of the idea of a Dr. Quinn revival series.

"I think it would work," he said. "They could totally make it relevant to today's issues and grittier, not so Hallmark-y as it was originally. Women were very powerful during the Gold Rush era and that would resonate today. I would do it in a heartbeat and I know so would Jane [Seymour]."

RELATED: She Played Jill on Home Improvement. See Patricia Richardson Now at 71.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • woman typing
    woman typing
    Smarter Living

    This Is the Most Type A Zodiac Sign

    It's hard to compete with these perfectionists.

  • Scenic View of Split Croatia
    Scenic View of Split Croatia
    Travel

    The 10 Best European Cities You Need to See

    Every person should visit these cities.

  • A senior man being hugged by his wife while taking a pill and sitting on the couch
    A senior man being hugged by his wife while taking a pill and sitting on the couch
    Health

    If You're Over 50, Start Taking This Supplement

    It's got major brain-boosting benefits.

  • If You Notice This in Your Legs, Get Checked for Heart Failure
    If You Notice This in Your Legs, Get Checked for Heart Failure
    Health

    If You Notice This in Your Legs, Get Checked for Heart Failure

    Don't overlook this subtle symptom.

  • older woman sleeping
    older woman sleeping
    Style

    Sleeping With This Item Will Prevent Aging

    Invest in this ASAP.

  • Sean Connery as James Bond
    Sean Connery as James Bond
    Culture

    12 Stars Who Hated Their Biggest Role

    "There's a lot I don't enjoy about him."

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group