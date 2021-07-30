Smarter Living

If You See This Invasive Insect, Call Officials Immediately

Experts warn that this bug can cause widespread damage.

By Allie Hogan
July 30, 2021
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
July 30, 2021

Moths—often thought of as less appealing butterflies—are generally thought to be a mild nuisance. However, if you've ever had a moth do damage to your favorite sweater or make its way into your pantry, you know they're not as innocent as they look. And moths start out as caterpillars, which can wreak havoc of their own. Just read The Very Hungry Caterpillar if you don't believe us. Now, experts are warning people in the U.S. about the invasive box tree moth, which decimates certain plants in caterpillar form. Officials ask that if you see this insect, you report it immediately.

RELATED: If You See This Bug, Crush It Immediately, USDA Says.

On May 28, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed that what they feared was true—box tree moths have made their way to the continental U.S. The agency and its state partners have begun taking action "to contain and eradicate the invasive pest," which was imported on nursery plants in a shipment from Ontario, Canada.

According to the USDA, "The box tree moth can significantly damage and potentially kill boxwood plants if left unchecked." The measures the USDA is taking to contain and eradicate the moth are aimed to protect "the economic viability of the thriving U.S. boxwood industry as well as nurseries and other establishments that sell these plants wholesale and direct to consumers."

The USDA said people who own boxwood plants can help by allowing state or federal officials to inspect their plants. People can also inspect the plant themselves and report any signs of the moths or moths themselves to their local USDA office or state agriculture department. Signs of boxwood moths include caterpillars, webbing, and egg masses under the leaves.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

According to Nursery Management, adult box tree moths have white bodies and brown heads and abdomens. Most commonly, their wings are white and slightly iridescent, with a thick brown border. However, some adult box tree moths have completely brown wings with a small white streak on the forewings. The eggs of these moths are pale yellow and can be found in clusters on the underside of leaves. When in the pupae stage, the moths lay in a silk cocoon that begins green with black stripes but eventually turns brown. And per PennState Extension, the caterpillars, which feed on the plants, are "green and yellow with white, yellow, and black stripes and black spots."

The USDA reports that seven states received shipments of boxwood plants that are thought to have been infested with box tree moths. Read on to see if you live in any of the following seven states, and look out for signs of the box tree moth to report to officials.

RELATED: If You See This Bug, Never Touch It Without Gloves & a Mask, Experts Warn.

1
Connecticut

Greenwich, Connecticut
Shutterstock

2
Massachusetts

Massachusetts
Shutterstock

3
Michigan

Birmingham Michigan
Shutterstock

4
New York

New York's Central Park
Shutterstock

5
Ohio

Ohio
Shutterstock

6
South Carolina

Mount Pleasant South Carolina
Shutterstock

7
Tennessee

The skyline of Chattanooga, Tennessee
iStock

RELATED: If You See This Bug in Your Home, Don't Step on It, Experts Warn.

Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Woman is showing her CDC issued COVID vaccination record card as a proof of immunization.
    Woman is showing her CDC issued COVID vaccination record card as a proof of immunization.
    Health

    If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

    A negative test won't do if you're of vaccination age.

  • 7 New Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend
    7 New Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend
    Culture

    7 New Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend

    What to marathon on your days off.

  • Beer
    Beer
    Smarter Living

    If You Have This Beer, Throw It Out—Carefully

    This beer could be dangerous.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Culture

    Why Palace Aides "Look Forward" to Harry's Book

    "There is his truth and there is the truth."

  • Miami, FL, USA - March 26, 2020: People going in a Walmart store on sunny day. Walmart is the world's third largest public corporation that runs chains of department stores. Quarantine due Coronavirus
    Miami, FL, USA - March 26, 2020: People going in a Walmart store on sunny day. Walmart is the world's third largest public corporation that runs chains of department stores. Quarantine due Coronavirus
    Health

    Walmart Is Bringing Back This COVID Precaution

    The reversal is going into effect immediately.

  • Simone Biles during the team all-around competition at the Olympics on July 27, 2021
    Simone Biles during the team all-around competition at the Olympics on July 27, 2021
    Culture

    How Simone Biles Knew She Had to Drop Out

    She exited Olympic events due to the "twisties."

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group