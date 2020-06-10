Culture

8 Changes That Have Happened Since Black Lives Matter Protests Started

A lot of progress has been made during two weeks of protesting.

By Allie Hogan
June 10, 2020
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
June 10, 2020
circle

The protests following the murder of George Floyd on May 25 are still raging on as demonstrators continue to demand justice and racial equality. In just a couple of weeks, Black Lives Matter protests have drawn long overdue attention to systemic racism and invoked changes to long-standing policies that have allowed racism to function within the criminal justice system for centuries. In fact, just two weeks of protesting has created more change than we've seen in recent years. Here are eight changes that've come as a result of the Black Lives Matter protests so far. And if you're attending protests, check out The CDC Director Says This Is the One Thing Protestors Need to Do.

1
New York repealed a law that allows police disciplinary records to remain hidden from the public.

Police records
Shutterstock

Many New York protesters called for a repeal of New York Civil Rights Law Section 50-A, which has kept police disciplinary records hidden from the public for over 40 years. On June 9, the New York State Legislature passed a bill to repeal 50-A. Repealing this law allows for more transparency between the public and police department in New York. To see why you should be careful with protest pictures, check out This Is Why Posting a Selfie From a Protest Is Dangerous.

2
Minneapolis City Council members announced that they intend to defund and dismantle the police department.

Police officers
Shutterstock

After days of sustained protests in Minneapolis—the city Floyd was murdered in—city council members made a bold announcement. Council President Lisa Bender told CNN, "We committed to dismantling policing as we know it in the city of Minneapolis and to rebuild with our community a new model of public safety that actually keeps our community safe." With nine guaranteed votes from council members, the motion is veto-proof.

3
The Dallas Police Department is making it an officer's duty to intervene in a case of excessive force.

Woman being arrested by police officer aggresively
Shutterstock

Floyd died while Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck, and three fellow officers (who have since been arrested) stood by and watched. As a result, Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall is implementing a "duty to intervene" order, stating that officers must intervene if they see a fellow officer using excessive force. However, it remains to be seen what the consequences will be if an officer does not intervene.

4
The Los Angeles City Council plans to reallocate 8 percent of the LAPD's $1.9 billion budget.

Los Angeles police officers
Shutterstock

Three Los Angeles City Council members—Nury Martinez, Herb Wesson, and Curren Price—filed a motion to cut up to $150 million of the Los Angeles Police Department's $1.86 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year, according to CBS News. (That's just over 8 percent.) The motion asks that staff reallocate the money to "disadvantaged communities and communities of color." To see which celebs lost their jobs as a result of racism, check out 6 Celebrities Who Were Fired After Being Accused of Racism.

5
New Jersey has vowed to update its use of force guidelines.

Person being arrested by cop
Shutterstock

Following statewide protests, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced that the state will begin to update its guidelines surrounding police officers' use of force, according to NBC News. This overhaul would be the first adjustment to the state's guidelines in two decades. As part of reshaping the guidelines, Grewal seeks to require a streamlined statewide licensing program for all officers.

6
State lawmakers in Maryland announced major police reform, including banning violence and making disciplinary records public.

Police officers
Shutterstock

Maryland Senator William C. Smith Jr. proposed a "sweeping set of reforms, including banning violent police tactics, making disciplinary records public and ending the purchase of military equipment for officers," according to The Baltimore Sun. Following this proposal, Maryland House Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones announced the formation of a bipartisan group of lawmakers who will review these proposed changes. They plan to create and pass significant reforms during the General Assembly's session in January.

7
The Denver Police Department is banning chokeholds and requiring officers to report when they point their gun at someone.

Police officer with hand on gun in holster
Shutterstock

The Denver Police Department announced "changes to the department's use of force and body camera policies—including a ban on chokeholds," according to The Denver Post. Additionally, the department will also require officers to report to supervisors any time they point their gun at someone. And for some businesses to support during this difficult time, check out 17 Black-Owned Businesses You Can Support Online Right Now.

8
Nearly 20 monuments and statutes of confederate figures have been removed across 10 states.

Robert E. Lee monument
Shutterstock

Contentious monuments in states like Kentucky, Florida, Indiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia—and even in the United Kingdom—have been removed following protests, either by citizens or officials, according to CNN. From the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monuments in Birmingham, Alabama, and Indianapolis, Indiana, to a slave auction block in Fredericksburg, Virginia, many of the monuments have been a source of controversy for decades. The Robert E. Lee monument, pictured above in Richmond, Virginia, is also set to come down, along with many others. And if you want to educate yourself, check out 13 Documentaries About Race You Need to See If You Haven't Yet.

Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • walmart exterior at night
    walmart exterior at night
    Culture

    Walmart Will Finally Stop Locking Up This One Product After Years

    Retail giant responds to complaints of discrimination.

  • Bill Gates
    Bill Gates
    Culture

    Bill Gates Had This to Say About Those COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories

    The billionaire adresses microchip implant vaccine report.

  • african american man in a red sweater looking cautiously at a protective face mask
    african american man in a red sweater looking cautiously at a protective face mask
    Health

    The Mistakes You Made When Coronavirus First Hit

    The panic of the early days affected our judgement.

  • One woman infected with virus and sick. sleeping in home, using face mask, handkerchief and toilet paper on table
    One woman infected with virus and sick. sleeping in home, using face mask, handkerchief and toilet paper on table
    Health

    COVID-19 Is Making You Worse at This One Thing

    Are you getting a good night's sleep?

  • A caucasian female medical researcher uses a dropper to place a red sample onto a microscope slide
    A caucasian female medical researcher uses a dropper to place a red sample onto a microscope slide
    Health

    How to Prevent a Second Wave of Coronavirus

    A resurgence of cases could be stopped.

  • Pedestrians ride and walk on the road during the event Streets Alive. The city designates specific major roadways for the public to enjoy the festivities.
    Pedestrians ride and walk on the road during the event Streets Alive. The city designates specific major roadways for the public to enjoy the festivities.
    Smarter Living

    How Roads Will Look Different After Coronavirus

    You may be trading four wheels for two.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE