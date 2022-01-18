Culture

See Betty White in One of the Last Photos Taken of the TV Legend

"She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever," says the late actor's assistant.

By Lia Beck
January 18, 2022
By Lia Beck
January 18, 2022

The death of Betty White on New Year's Eve was devastating for her many fans, especially because the TV icon was just two weeks away from her 100th birthday. In honor of that milestone, on Jan. 17, White's assistant posted a new photo of the actor on social media. She also noted that it's one of the last pictures ever taken of White.

While the loss of the Golden Girls is star is still sad, perhaps fans can find some comfort in seeing how joyful and vibrant she was in her final days. Read on to see the photo and find out what White's assistant had to say about her beloved client.

RELATED: This Was Betty White's Last Word, According to a Friend.

White was "happy as ever" when the photo was snapped.

Betty White in a photo taken on December 20, 2021 and posted to her Facebook page
© Betty White / Facebook

On Jan. 17, the date that would have been White's 100th birthday, her assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, posted a photo on the actor's official Facebook page. Mikelas explained that it was taken only 11 days before White passed. In it, the performer is sitting in a floral-print chair, wearing a bright green shirt and a full face of makeup, including red lipstick.

"Hello Everyone! It's Kiersten. Betty's Assistant," Mikelas captioned the picture. "On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it's one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place."

Fans have been honoring her with donations.

Betty White holding a puppy at the Old Navy Nationwide Search for a New Canine Mascot in 2006
s_bukley / Shutterstock

As Mikelas noted, White's fans have been doing "kind things" in honor of the star. One way that has made headlines is through the Betty White Challenge, which was first shared online and went viral after her death. The challenge encouraged fans to donate to animal shelters in White's name since she was a longtime supporter of rescue charities. Shelters in various cities have reported an uptick in donations thanks to the challenge.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

She reflected on her life in her final interviews.

Betty White at the 2015 Daytime Emmy Awards Gala
Joe Seer / Shutterstock

This photo isn't the only evidence that White was still thriving in her final weeks. Not long before her death, she was still answering interview questions for publications that were celebrating her 100 years. Asked by Entertainment Weekly what advice she would give her 80-year-old self, she responded, "I wouldn't dare give myself advice—I'm too old! But seriously, the advice I'd give anyone at any age: Taste every moment. Don't take anything for granted."

In an interview with People, she said of turning 100, "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It's amazing." She joked, "I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working."

Her cause of death has been confirmed.

Betty White's Hollywood Walk of Fame star decorated with candles and flowers following her death
Elliott Cowand Jr / Shutterstock

When White died, her agent and friend Jeff Witjas shared a statement with People. "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," it reads. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again. Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning."

As reported by CNN, White's death certificate indicates that she suffered a stroke six days prior to her death. Witjas told People, "Betty passed in her sleep peacefully without pain. To me this is the most important thing and brings me comfort as her dear friend. Anything else is private to Betty."

RELATED: The 20 Oldest Living Celebrities in 2021.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • The skyline of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
    The skyline of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
    Health

    The 8 States With the Worst COVID Surges

    Certain areas are still seeing cases rise sharply.

  • Ralph Wait, Richard Thomas, Michael Learned The Waltons
    Ralph Wait, Richard Thomas, Michael Learned The Waltons
    Culture

    See Michael Learned From "The Waltons" at 82.

    The actor hasn't slowed down since the '70s.

  • Woman holding foot in pain
    Woman holding foot in pain
    Health

    If You Notice This on Your Feet, Get Checked for Parkinson's

    This subtle symptom may surprise you.

  • Walmart in San Marcos, California
    Walmart in San Marcos, California
    Health

    This Product Sold at Walmart Is Being Recalled

    The FDA just posted a new warning.

  • lderly old woman patient lying with bandage compression knee brace support injury on the bed in nursing ward hospital.
    lderly old woman patient lying with bandage compression knee brace support injury on the bed in nursing ward hospital.
    Smarter Living

    People With This Name Are the Clumsiest

    Yes, there's data to back it up.

  • The Rudest Thing You Can Do at a Funeral
    The Rudest Thing You Can Do at a Funeral
    Smarter Living

    The Rudest Thing You Can Do at a Funeral

    Just don't do it.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group