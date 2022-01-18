See Betty White in One of the Last Photos Taken of the TV Legend

The death of Betty White on New Year's Eve was devastating for her many fans, especially because the TV icon was just two weeks away from her 100th birthday. In honor of that milestone, on Jan. 17, White's assistant posted a new photo of the actor on social media. She also noted that it's one of the last pictures ever taken of White.

While the loss of the Golden Girls is star is still sad, perhaps fans can find some comfort in seeing how joyful and vibrant she was in her final days. Read on to see the photo and find out what White's assistant had to say about her beloved client.

White was "happy as ever" when the photo was snapped.

On Jan. 17, the date that would have been White's 100th birthday, her assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, posted a photo on the actor's official Facebook page. Mikelas explained that it was taken only 11 days before White passed. In it, the performer is sitting in a floral-print chair, wearing a bright green shirt and a full face of makeup, including red lipstick.

"Hello Everyone! It's Kiersten. Betty's Assistant," Mikelas captioned the picture. "On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it's one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place."

Fans have been honoring her with donations.

As Mikelas noted, White's fans have been doing "kind things" in honor of the star. One way that has made headlines is through the Betty White Challenge, which was first shared online and went viral after her death. The challenge encouraged fans to donate to animal shelters in White's name since she was a longtime supporter of rescue charities. Shelters in various cities have reported an uptick in donations thanks to the challenge.

She reflected on her life in her final interviews.

This photo isn't the only evidence that White was still thriving in her final weeks. Not long before her death, she was still answering interview questions for publications that were celebrating her 100 years. Asked by Entertainment Weekly what advice she would give her 80-year-old self, she responded, "I wouldn't dare give myself advice—I'm too old! But seriously, the advice I'd give anyone at any age: Taste every moment. Don't take anything for granted."

In an interview with People, she said of turning 100, "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It's amazing." She joked, "I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working."

Her cause of death has been confirmed.

When White died, her agent and friend Jeff Witjas shared a statement with People. "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," it reads. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again. Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning."

As reported by CNN, White's death certificate indicates that she suffered a stroke six days prior to her death. Witjas told People, "Betty passed in her sleep peacefully without pain. To me this is the most important thing and brings me comfort as her dear friend. Anything else is private to Betty."

