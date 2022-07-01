The 5 Best Travel Snacks You Need to Have With You, Nutritionist Says

The highly anticipated Fourth of July weekend is upon us, and travel experts are predicting that this is going to be one chaotic weekend in terms of the number of Americans wanting to fly or drive in a time when airline woes and gas prices have never been higher.

If your weekend plans involve leaving the house to celebrate Independence Day with friends and family, you better plan ahead and anticipate that it may take longer than usual to get to where you need to go. Some filling and healthy snacks will absolutely be necessary.

With this in mind, here are the best travel snacks you need to have with you this weekend, according to celebrity nutritionist Dr. Kellyann Petrucci, the New York Times best-selling author of Dr. Kellyann's Bone Broth Diet. And, if you have no idea where to head this holiday, check out The 10 Best Weekend Trips You Need to Take This Year.

1 For the airport, pack a protein bar.

"Let's face it, the food options at most airports are pretty terrible, and airplane food is not only junky, it's also not very tasty," says Dr. Kellyann. "You'll be happier and healthier if you eat well before your flight, make a plan for where you'll eat at your destination, and pack Paleo-friendly snacks for the travel time in between."

One option for a great, airport-friendly snack that's filled with good-for-you ingredients is Core Foods Plant-Based Superior Nutrition Bar, which contains 7 grams of filling protein and fiber. Because it contains fresh and organic ingredients, this bar is good to go unrefrigerated for up to one week.

Dr. Kellyann's personal favorite protein bar pick is her own Collagen Fiber Bar that's made with dark chocolate and coconut. "It's ready for travel and as tasty as can be," she says.

2 In a cooler, fresh is best.

If you're hitting the beach or have a long road trip ahead, Dr. Kellyann has a ton of ideas for fresh foods that are ideal to pack in a cooler.

"Smoked salmon, hard-boiled eggs, or cooked chicken, cut into easily-managed pieces," are great picks, she says. You can also add in "raw veggies, fresh fruit (both cut into easily managed pieces), guacamole, and olives."

It's even easier if these fresh foods come in easily packable packaging, like these Vital Farms Hard-Boiled Pasture-Raised Eggs, so you can just toss them in with some ice and go.

3 At the counter, avoid chips and candy.

Sometimes you simply have to get a move on and make a stop for snacks on your way—whether that be at an airport gift shop or a convenience store off the highway. In these instances, Dr. Kellyann says to steer clear of the chips and candy.

Instead, "Look for sugar-free beef jerky, coconut flakes, nuts, and dried fruit (with no added sugar)."

4 When you need energy, reach for a portable coffee packet.

Need a pick-me-up but have no time to stop for coffee (or can't get the flight attendant's attention)? Knowing the health benefits of collagen, Dr. Kellyann has actually made her own Instant Collagen Coffee using 100% Brazilian coffee beans, plus collagen, that come in on-the-go packets. "It's a morning pick-me-up with extra added health benefits," she says. "You can keep these in your bag, car, or suitcase."

5 And don't forget plenty of water.

This snack tip goes without saying, but it's always smart to have water on hand wherever you're going so you can properly hydrate. (We don't even want to go there, but in the case of an emergency, drinking water can quickly become a life-saving necessity.)

Preferably, you'll have a reusable water bottle to pack (at airports, there are water fountains where you can fill it once you're through security).

If you're traveling with a crowd, know that there are some cool solutions, Essentia Water's 2-Gallon Box, that's easy to carry, features an easy-pour spout, and can fill 32 glasses with H20.