The 10 Best Pet-Friendly Hotels in the U.S.

Is your pet your favorite travel companion? You're not alone: according to a 2022 survey, 60% of pet parents bring their furry friends along on trips. While 81% try to seek out pet-friendly hotels, 47% admit it's hard to find these accommodations. Since not all properties allow pets, that's one of the first things you need to look into. Luckily, more and more pet-friendly hotels and resorts are popping up all the time.

"Finding pet-friendly hotels in the U.S. is not as difficult as it used to be," says Gigi Chow, founder of the dog travel blog Wet Nose Escapades. "However, it's imperative to thoroughly review the pet policy of the hotel/resort you're considering booking because most places have size or weight limitations along with the number of pets allowed. And, many places have strict pet rules related to barking, allowing pets in the bed, or leaving pets unattended in the room unless placed inside a crate or kennel."

Whether you're planning an urban weekend getaway or a weeks-long luxury beach vacation, we say your furry companion deserves only the best treatment. Here are some of the best pet-friendly hotels in the U.S. where Fluffy or Fido can get the R&R they need too. And next, don't miss the 10 Best Cities in the U.S. for Outdoor Adventures.

1 The Fairmont San Francisco

Located in prestigious Nob Hill, this world-renowned AAA Four-Diamond Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco promises VIP treatment for both you and your pets. Besides being featured in famous films like The Rock and Vertigo, this historic art deco hotel has hosted many four-legged travelers, says Chow.

You can add up to two pets to your stay for just $75, and they'll be treated to a plush, comfy bed and two food bowls along with a fancy dish mat. As an added bonus, there's a park just a half block from the property where dogs can stretch their legs and enjoy some fresh air.

2 NoMad Las Vegas

This glamorous hotel, which is located at Park MGM, is currently the only hotel on the Vegas strip that doesn't charge extra for your pet's stay, according to Chow.

NoMad allows up to two dogs with a combined weight of fewer than 100 pounds. They also provide a pet relief area with waste disposal dispensers, a special dog menu, and even doggie butler service.

For an extra $29.99, you can also get a Buddy's Box, which includes a bag of dog treats, one toy, and a bandana.

3 Fairmont Copley Plaza

Steffanie van Twuijver, founder of the dog travel blog Dingo Ate My Ticket, calls the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston one of her favorite places to stay with her rescue pup, Olive.

And it's easy to see why: Upon arrival, your fur baby will be welcomed with a curated guide to Boston's top dog-friendly shops, parks, and other spots. They'll also be gifted an exclusive biscuit box with yummy all-natural, fresh-baked treats from Boston Barkery. And last but certainly not least, they may even make a new friend in Cori Copley, the hotel's black labrador ambassador—who can be found roaming around the lobby and greeting guests.

A maximum of two pets can stay for an additional fee of $50, and all sizes are welcome.

4 InterContinental Miami

"The staff at this hotel treats your dog like family," says Ana Elvir, founder of the Living a Fairytail travel blog.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Pet-friendly services and amenities include food and water bowls, mats, plush beds, and even weekly "Yappy Hours" on the terrace with complimentary puppaccinos. The concierge has Miami's best dog sitters on speed dial, and a picturesque dog park and walking path are mere steps from the hotel's entrance.

The InterContinental Miami actually has an entire dedicated hotel floor for guests with dogs. And if you book the Pets & Points package, you'll get 3,000 IHG bonus points, $10 off the nightly pet fee, and a plethora of treats for your four-legged friend.

5 The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

This luxurious 5-star skyscraper is conveniently located right on the Vegas strip, and while it costs an extra $50 plus tax per night for up to two pets, Chow says you can rest assured that every room is dog-friendly.

Not only does this hotel boast two outdoor dog runs, including one adjacent to The Chelsea Pool, but they also offer a complimentary all-natural PupJoy Box with quality artisan treats, an eco-friendly organic toy, a pee pad, and a collapsible travel water bowl.

According to Chow, The Cosmopolitan also has a partnership with Luxe Pet Hotels just a mile away—a doggie daycare that includes shaded cabanas, splash pads, and an expansive indoor climate-controlled obstacle play area. If you stay at The Continental, you'll get a full day of daycare at a discounted rate of $65.

6 The Kimpton Sylvan Hotel

Kimpton is known for being one of America's most pet-friendly hotel chains. And this Atlanta oasis—which is set in the Buckhead area, aka "The Beverly Hills of the South,"—is no exception.

"Their official policy is to welcome 'any critter that can fit in the door,' fee-free," says Bellantoni. "Pets are welcome to stay overnight, and they can socialize with their handlers in the lobby-level Willow Bar or unwind poolside or attend the free wine happy hour in the lobby."

According to Sam Bellantoni, founder of the travel blog Hotel Gods, they've welcomed just about every animal you can think of here: from dogs and cats to llamas, penguins, and ostriches. This hotel also pre-stocks rooms with beds, treats, and other comforts for furry guests.

"The location has plenty of indoor-outdoor transitional space that allows pets not only to spend the night there but also to take part in a lot of the fun," adds Phillip Imler, founder and president of the Global Alliance of National Parks.

7 Arizona Biltmore

This opulent Phoenix hotel takes its pet-friendly reputation very seriously, according to Paarath Sharma, a travel marketing expert with Fast Track Visa. There's just a one-time $150 fee per pet to cover the cost of their stay.

"The posh location includes 39 acres of green space for your pet to roam, premium cottages prepared for furry visitors, and room service meals exclusively for pets made with local meat and veggies," Sharma says.

Eager to explore nature with your furry BFF? The hotel is conveniently located right near the stunning Desert Botanical Garden, as well as the Piestewa Peak trails, which feature breathtaking views of the Phoenix Mountain preserve.

8 Hotel Nikko San Francisco

This chic, Japanese-inspired hotel, which is just steps from Union Square's restaurants and shops, is perfect for the pet who enjoys some pampering. All you have to do is pay a one-time $150 cleaning fee, and then $65 per day per dog.

Pet-friendly amenities include an outdoor terrace with daily dog runs, a snuggly bed, healthy treats at check-in, room service, and water/food bowls.

"The hotel's resident canine concierges, Buster and Beau, will make your pet feel right at home," adds Sharma.

The hotel is also located less than 2 miles from Lafayette Park Dog Play Area, and Mission Bay Dog Park — and just a quick drive to Crissy field with a dog-friendly beach

9 Vdara Hotel & Spa

Not only does this property permit pets, but it happens to be the only hotel in Vegas with a 24-hour dog park, says Jenna Nye, CEO and cofounder of Off the Strip.

This hotel isn't located on the Strip, which means you can avoid some of the crowded chaos that area is notorious for. Better yet, it's part of the CityCenter complex, which boasts a ton of entertainment and attractions.

At Vdara, two dogs are welcome per booking with a combined weight of 70 pounds for a fee of $100 per night.

"Reserve a special Vdog suite for your furry pal in advance," says Nye. "Your dog will get special treatment, like an amenity bag on arrival filled with snacks and bowls. You'll even find a dedicated in-room doggy dining menu—and crates are available upon request."

10 Staybridge Suites Gulf Shores

Upon checking into this affordable, laid-back hotel, your pet will be greeted with a bandana and tasty treats.

"It has a designated fenced grassy relief area for dogs, and it's also close to some of the most picturesque dog-friendly beaches in Gulf Shores, such as the lakeside strands at Orange Beach Waterfront Park," says Sharma.

Both dogs and cats are allowed at a $75 fee for up to 6 nights and $150 for 7+ nights. Just keep in mind that pets must be under 80 pounds, and you can only bring a maximum of two furry companions.