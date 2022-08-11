The 10 Best Casinos in the U.S. If You Love to Gamble

Whether you love to hit the slots, lay it all down on the roulette wheel, put on your best poker face, or throw dice at the craps table, casinos are the best place to satisfy a gambling itch.

Few things beat the raw energy of a casino crowd, and most are equipped with plenty of other essentials like great food, tasty sips, and non-gambling activities.

1 Bellagio Resort & Casino: Las Vegas, Nevada

With its iconic water fountain, indoor botanical conservatory, and impressive gambling floor, Las Vegas's Bellagio Resort & Casino is easily one of the best casinos in the United States. It's arguably the most luxe casino on The Strip and will make you feel like a high roller the second you arrive.

Not to mention, the interior and exterior design are inspired by Lake Como—a town in Bellagio, Italy—which will make you feel like you've entered another world. Along with gambling, the resort features high-end shopping, fine dining, rotating art displays, an epic pool, and live shows.

2 ARIA Resort and Casino: Las Vegas, Nevada

Vegas is a gambler's paradise, and we'd be remiss without mentioning at least a couple of options from The Strip. Along with Bellagio, ARIA Resort and Casino is considered one of the best in Sin City—particularly if you're into slot machines and enjoy a little glitzy sophistication.

The casino boasts roughly 50,000 square feet of gaming space, including 2,000 slots, plenty of video poker, and multi-game machines. The casino also does a great job of introducing new games regularly so that things feel fresh every time you visit.

3 Atlantis Casino Resort Spa: Reno, Nevada

While Vegas takes the cake for casinos in Nevada, it's not the only city in the state that's known for its gambling scene. Dubbed "The Biggest Little City in the World," Reno is home to over 20 casinos.

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa consistently finds itself at the top of the list of the best casinos in the country. You'll have plenty to do with over 1,400 machines—including 700 penny slot machines—and 39 table games.

4 Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa: Atlantic City, New Jersey

With over 30 casinos, Atlantic City is another place known for its gamlbing scene. In fact, the city's been dubbed, "America's Playground," and roughly 27 million people visit each year. Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa is one of the best in the city, boasting nearly 3500 slot machines and over 180 game tables.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Borgata is an especially popular casino among those who prefer to gamble via poker. The gambling floor features an impressive poker room with 80+ tables and daily tournaments for players across a spectrum of buy-ins.

5 Hard Rock Hotel and Casino: Atlantic City, New Jersey

While you're in Atlantic City, try your luck at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Formerly the Trump Taj Mahal, the hotel has pumped over $500 million into renovations since 2018 in order to completely rebrand itself.

If that isn't enough to get you through the doors, maybe the fact that the Hard Rock is one of the biggest casinos in the world will sway you. At over 120,000 square feet, it practically feels like its own city. Plus, the Hard Rock name draws in A+ acts at its Etess Arena, including Carrie Underwood, Phish, and Alicia Keys.

6 Gila River Resorts & Casinos at Wild Horse Pass: Chandler, Arizona

Many people don't realize that Arizona is a major hotspot for casinos. In fact, you'll find them speckled across the state with a concentration in and around the Phoenix metro. Gila River Resorts & Casinos at Wild Horse Pass is one of the Grand Canyon state's premier casinos.

It, too, underwent a recent renovation (to the tune of $180 million) and has all the vibes you'd expect from a luxury casino. The Four-Diamond accredited casino boasts 1,100 slots, live sports gambling (BetMGM sportsbook), and 20 table games including Blackjack, Craps, Roulette, and Baccarat. Also on property: an indoor Topgolf, virtual sports, and award-winning restaurants.

7 Talking Stick Resort & Casino: Scottsdale, Arizona

Drive through Scottsdale and there's no doubt you'll miss Talking Stick's glittering rainbow high-rise tower. Consistently voted the best casino in the valley, this Four-Diamond casino boasts the largest poker room in the state and attracts both locals and out-of-town gamblers.

It features over 50 table games—including Blackjack, Three Card Poker, and Let It Ride—as well as 900 slot machines and daily tournaments. Visitors can also enjoy two golf courses, three pools (with some epic pool parties!), live music, and restaurants.

8 Foxwoods Resort Casino: Mashantucket, Connecticut

If you're on the east coast and love to gamble, a visit to Connecticut's Foxwoods Resort Casino is definitely in order. It is wildly huge (there are roughly 340,000 square feet of gaming space), which actually makes big-name gambling hotels look small in comparison.

You can enjoy nearly 400 gaming tables, 6,000+ slot machines, and a massive bingo hall (yes, bingo!) where over 5,000 people can play at once. The resort also features two golf courses, about 40 restaurants, and live entertainment.

9 WinStar World Casino and Resort: Thackerville, Oklahoma

You may not think of Oklahoma as a gambler's getaway, but WinStar World Casino and Resort could very easily change your mind. Located a couple of hours south of the capital city, WinStar is a huge casino with over 500,000 square feet of dedicated gaming space. It's got everything you need including slots, table games, and a bingo room. The resort also has live entertainment ranging from MMA competitions to music acts.

10 Island View Casino Resort: Gulfport, Mississippi

For a mix of beaches, gambling, and golf, head over to Island View Casino Resort situated on the beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast. It's considered one of the premier gambling spots in the area, boasting over 2,600 slots, 49 tables, and multiple sports books within its 126,000 square feet of gaming space.

Island View Casino Resort actually features two distinct casinos on the property, which gives visitors plenty to explore. As a bonus, there's a luxe spa, live entertainment, and an award-winning golf course.