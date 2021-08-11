Culture

Barbra Streisand Turned Down This Surprising Offer From Jackie Kennedy

The two iconic celebrities almost worked on a project together.

One of the most legendary singers of all time, Barbra Streisand, nearly worked with one of history's most iconic first ladies, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. In the 1980s, Kennedy Onassis had offered to work with Streisand on an exciting project, but the music legend turned down the offer at the time. Recently, Streisand revealed what the pair almost created together. Read on to find out what might have been.

Barbra Streisand said Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis offered to be the editor of her memoir.

Barbra Streisand
NBC

During an appearance on The Tonight Show on Aug. 10, Jimmy Fallon asked Streisand about the status of her memoir, which she has been talking about writing for years. She revealed that in 1984, Kennedy Onassis told her, "I'd love to be the editor of your book at Doubleday." Streisand said the two "had tea, and she was just so lovely." However, the singer—who has also found success as an actor and director—said she "wasn't ready to do that then."

Streisand has struggled to finish her memoir over the years.

Barbra Streisand
lev radin / Shutterstock

Streisand never got around to completing her memoir during Kennedy's lifetime. "I was always busy doing something else, so I would write in the journals, then go on to something else," she said. She told Fallon, "In 1999, I really started writing. And then other things, concerts and movies or whatever [got in the way] and then in 2008, I really started writing." After Streisand asked what year it is now, Fallon reminded her that it's 2021 and pressed her again to see if there would be a memoir in the near future.

The icon said her memoir will be out sometime next year.

Barbra Streisand
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

After many years of trying to collect her thoughts and formulate them into a book, it seems Streisand is finally ready. "The pandemic helped me finish the book, or I'm almost finished," she revealed. "I've written 824 pages, and I still have the little epilogue to do."

Streisand believes the number of pages she had written is a good sign that the timing is right. "You know, interesting, my favorite number—because I was born on the 24th—is 24. This book is now 824 pages." She confirmed that the book would be coming out "next year, soon."

Kennedy Onassis was a talented editor.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Sitting With Tom Guinzburg of Viking Press
Bettmann/Alfred Eisenstaedt/Getty Images

When Kennedy Onassis offered to work with Streisand, the former first lady had transitioned into a new role as a book editor. She worked with Viking Press, then spent the rest of her career as an editor at Doubleday. Kennedy Onassis was familiar with working with other stars, having edited Michael Jackson's Moonwalk and Diana Vreeland's Allure. She also edited a wide variety of titles in other genres, including non-fiction, cartoons, photograph collections, children's books, fiction, and design style.

