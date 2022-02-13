Lipstick is one of the most exciting makeup products on the market. In an instant, a swipe of red can turn an everyday look into a full glam one, while a hint of berry can awaken your features and help you feel your best. However, because lipstick makes such a statement, you'll want to ensure you choose the best shade for you. As you age, that might mean leaving some colors behind. Read on to see which lipstick color experts recommend you not wear after 65, as well as the ones you should embrace.

After age 65, you may want to avoid coral lipstick.

Makeup experts suggest avoiding lipstick in coral hues after the age of 65 because it can make your teeth appear yellow, which is a sign of aging. So, why does it have this effect? Because of its yellow undertones. "This undertone can cause teeth to appear more yellow in comparison to when a person is wearing a lipstick with a cooler undertone," says Laura Roncagli, a professional makeup artist and co-founder of MyBeautik.com.

Coral isn't the only shade that contains yellow. Browns, peaches, and nudes also have a hint of the hue, meaning you may want to skip them as well.

Also avoid anything super dark or light.

The bolder the lip color, the harsher it may appear. "To avoid showing off age, I recommend staying away from anything that contrasts too much with the wearer's skin tone—dark on light skin or light on dark skin—or that's very bright," says professional makeup artist Mandie Brice. She notes that the difference in color between the skin and the lips can make the fine lines and wrinkles around the mouth stand out—something you probably want to avoid.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Consider a natural hue.

So, what are the best colors to wear instead? Roncagli recommends creamy lipsticks in natural-looking shades. "If you have thin lips, steer clear of matte lipsticks," says Roncagli. "They'll make your lips look even thinner."

The one exception to the natural hue rule is if you'd like to counteract a yellowing smile. "Bright, bold colors that do not contain a great amount of yellow in their makeup are great for making teeth appear brighter and making them look whiter," says professional makeup artist Mary Winkenwerder. "These colors register in red (without yellow tints), red-blue tints, or purple shades."

Of course, you should never skip a color if it makes you feel your best, either. "I generally say that makeup is a form of self-expression, so women of any age should wear any color they want," says Brice. "That being said, they are definitely are some lipsticks that will make women look older, which is usually not the goal of makeup."

Keep lips hydrated.

Achieving incredible lip color after age 65 isn't only about the shade you choose, but also about how you maintain your skin and lips. "A major tip for approaching lipstick application is making sure that the area around the lips and the lips [themselves] are fully hydrated," says Winkenwerder.

To ensure you get this right, choose a quality lip balm, lip mask, and face cream. If you're not sure where to start, ask your dermatologist for a recommendation. With regular application, you'll be ready to rock even the most glam lipstick with confidence.

